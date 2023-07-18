If you can stand the heat in Lake Havasu City, you can stand it anywhere.
Peter Scurlock, an HVAC faculty member at Mohave Community College, says Havasu is a great training ground for air conditioner repair workers, and the recent heat wave is certainly testing their capacity for working outside.
“The demand has been extremely high, and I think as we’re going forward we’re going to see that it’s just going to be even higher,” Scurlock said. “Our extreme temperatures in this area are a big driving factor in how many technicians actually work in the area.”
Due to high temperatures, demand for HVAC technicians is rising as companies respond to increasing calls for emergency repairs, despite the dangers of working in the heat.
As temperatures rise, air conditioner repair companies tend to hire additional technicians to accommodate surging demand, Scurlock says. Scurlock said the college is reaching out and teaching more technicians in Bullhead City, Lake Havasu, and Kingman amid the recent heat wave.
It's a growing industry, regardless of Mother Nature's whims. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics employment projections program, there is an expected 5% increase, or increase of 20,200 jobs, in heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration mechanics and installers jobs between 2021 and 2031.
Jamie Jensen, vice president of Air Control Home Services, says the company employs 34 HVAC techs, installers, electricians, and plumbers, and they are always actively looking for tradespeople.
“We do have a certain percentage that learn and work here and have the bragging rights of working here,” Scurlock said. “Some of them will move on to better climates because many technicians who work in this area are sought after because if you work in this area then you can work anywhere.”
Improved technology and changes in regulation within the industry will continue to result in technicians who are better trained and have a high-paying career, Scurlock says.
“It’s definitely a great future, and I’ve enjoyed it,” Scurlock said.
The dangers of working outside
Clint Powers, a senior technician for Air Control Home Services who has worked for the company for 17 years, said it is important to take cool-down breaks frequently while working.
“Heat related issues come up quick and working in attics, roofs, and tight or high places is not a good place to be sick or unconscious,” Powers said.
There's little relief in sight -- the National Weather Service says triple digits are expected all week, with a peak of 120 degrees forecasted for Friday.
According to the United States Department of Labor, during heat waves, workers may experience a combination of exertion and environmental heat illness. Additionally, those who have not worked in the heat long are more susceptible to heat illness.
According to OSHA, 50 to 70% of outdoor fatalities occur in the first few days of working in hot environments.
HVAC technicians also have unpredictable hours and often have to work evenings or weekends.
“You hear people say you should start early, but for service technicians the work is there early and late so the earlier you start, that just means the day is that much longer,” Powers said. “You never know when you are going to have emergency service calls, it can be any time of the day.”
Jensen, the VP at Air Control Home Services, said dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke are all dangers when working in the heat.
“It takes a special type of person to work in the trades during the extreme heat of our summers,” Jensen said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.