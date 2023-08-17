Intense rain and flash floods are possible for the next few days.
The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for parts of northern Arizona, including Lake Havasu City. Bullhead City and Kingman are also under a flood watch.
The risk level is a four out of five, according to the National Weather Service.
Heavy rain chances are a result of the moisture surge from Hurricane Hilary.
“We’re expecting to see moisture start to increase as it gets pulled up from Hilary and that’s going to lead to rounds of heavy rain Friday through Monday,” Stefsman said.
According to the most recent report by the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Hilary is approaching major hurricane status. Flooding is possible in multiple states, including California, Arizona, Utah, and New Mexico.
The hurricane is currently a category 2 but may strengthen.
According to the flood watch, rain on Friday will be sporadic and monsoon-like, and rain Saturday through Monday will be more consistent.
“There’s still some uncertainty as to what we’re looking at for Lake Havasu City,” Stefsman said. “It looks like you could see anywhere from about half an inch up to two inches, with the worst-case scenario being over three inches of rain.”
Low-lying areas and washes, especially washes crossed by roads, are areas most susceptible to flooding.
Impacts, according to the flood watch issued, include flooding of rivers, creeks, and streams. Areas with poor drainage and urban areas may also be more prone to flooding.
Gusty winds Sunday and Monday also have the potential to uproot trees, and rockslides and debris may be present on roads.
“One of the things that will come into play is if you get multiple rounds of heavy rain in the same area, that will make one area more susceptible to flooding,” Stefsman said.
Stefsman recommends people stay aware and have multiple ways of receiving alerts, especially if they are out on the lake, as thunderstorms are possible.
The Mohave County Sherriff's Office has made sandbags available in Kingman, and the Bullhead City Fire Department has made sandbags available in Bullhead City in preparation for storms.
Sandbags for Kingman residents are available at station 22 on the corner of Harrison Street and Andy Devine Avenue.
Sandbags are also available in Bullhead City from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Hancock Road at station 1. Although sandbags are available, sand will not be provided.
The Mohave County Sherriff's Office also issued several statements on Facebook warning residents about going out in the water or driving during storms.
The first statement read: "being caught on the water during a storm is serious business. We can't stress enough how important it is to plan ahead when considering a day on the lake or river."
The second statement included pictures of signs reading "do not enter when flooded," and warned people about driving in flooded roadways.
"Turn around, don't drown," the last sentence of the post read.
