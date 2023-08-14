PHOENIX -- House Speaker Ben Toma has formed a special panel designed, at least in part, to investigate the activities of Katie Hobbs before she was governor.

On paper, the three-member panel is charged with examining “government censorship and conduct of state executive officials.’’ But the announcement comes less than 24 hours after a new report on the internet that Hobbs used her position as secretary of state in 2020 to get Twitter -- now X -- to take down new responses critical of her 2017 post comparing supporters of Donald Trump to Nazis.

