Even in the best of times internet outages are a bit annoying, but communities are becoming even more reliant on connectivity as business meetings have moved from board rooms to Zoom, schools have implemented online learning, and nights out have been replaced with Netflix.
Lake Havasu City’s Suddenlink customers were hit with widespread outages on Saturday afternoon that lasted much of the day. Although the cause and extent of the disruption is unclear, residents reported outages lasting several hours in north, south, and central Havasu. Repeated attempts to contact Suddenlink for more information about the outage went unanswered on Monday.
Lake Havasu Unified School District Director of Personnel and Technology Jamie Festa-Daigle said the internet outage didn’t cause any problems for the district’s website when school resumed on Monday, and she said the high school and the school district didn’t receive any calls or complaints from parents about the disruption.
However, she said her son was working on homework at the time of the outage and he ended up having to go to a friend’s house to get it finished.
Although the loss of internet over the weekend seems to have had a minimal impact on local schools, that likely wouldn’t be the case if there is another extended outage during the week.
“So far we have not had any issues during the weekday. We have really been thankful,” Festa-Daigle said. “We use every bit of bandwidth that we have but we have been managing it. But certainly if we lose internet during a weekday right now that would not be really awesome. If it is a Suddenlink issue then we would be in trouble. Although we have an internal connection we wouldn’t be able to get out to the outside world. That is certainly something to think about as we are becoming more and more dependent on the internet right now.”
Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy said the city has been receiving calls from residents complaining about service issues for quite some time.
In January, representatives from Suddenlink attended a Tri-City Council Meeting in Kingman after it was discovered that Kingman and Bullhead City were also getting lots of phone calls complaining of problems with service, and poor customer service.
Suddenlink regional vice president Mike Horton told the Tri-City Council Meeting in January that the customer service issues stemmed from unforeseen issues while merging operating systems with its parent company – Altice – on Labor Day last year. Those issues reportedly resulted in up to 90 minute wait times for local residents attempting to contact the company.
Sheehy said on Monday that Suddenlink seems to have made strides in reducing call wait times, but there are still significant issues with service throughout the community.
“Most of the complaints about wait times and customer service – not to say that it is completely fixed – but there has been progress in those areas,” he said. “From what citizens are telling us it is now more just about the reliability of the system. Many of the customer service issues have been resolved, as I understand it.”
But problems with service have still been an issue in Havasu, even if Saturday’s outage was more widespread than most.
“We continue to have complaints from residents and we continue to mitigate those complaints with Suddenlink’s senior staff,” Sheehy said. “We continue to encourage Suddenlink to increase their capital budget for infrastructure to ensure that our citizens have access to reliable and speedy internet connections.”
Suddenlink Operations Director Jeff Kelly told the Tri-City Council in January that local outages are frequently caused by a critter – like a woodpecker or a squirrel. He said a particular radio signal may also sometimes cause interference.
The Suddenlink office in Havasu closed to the public this spring during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic and has not reopened yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.