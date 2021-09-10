A Nebraska-based internet service provider has announced plans to provide 10 gigabit bandwidth in Lake Havasu City and expects construction to begin on the project “in the next several months.”
Allo Communications says Havasu will be the next site for a “fiber-to-the-premises” project that will connect directly to customers homes or businesses. According to the press release, Lake Havasu City would be Allo’s first community in Arizona.
“Allo is excited to begin offering services in Arizona,” said Allo Communications President Brad Moline. “Lake Havasu City is an outstanding community that will be made even better by eliminating bandwidth issues. Our team looks forward to decades of serving the customer needs and being a part of Lake Havasu City’s community and economic development ecosystem.”
The company currently provides internet services in 17 cities in Nebraska and another four cities in Colorado, according to Allo’s website.
“As their entrance into the Arizona Market, Allo Communications will be offering our citizens and business community reliable internet, phone, and television services,” Havasu Mayor Cal Sheehy said in the release. “They have a proven record of providing services to communities like ours. I am excited to welcome Allo Communications to Lake Havasu City.”
According to the press release, Allo is hoping to be able to start offering services in Havasu in 2022.
Partnership for Economic Development CEO James Gray said in the release that the announcement is good news for the business community in particular.
“Broadband connectivity is crucial to economic development and job creation, this level of connectivity elevates local business in global markets and helps ecommerce entrepreneurs to better compete in the competitive online marketspace.”
I know it's a little premature to think about this but I was wondering if they will dig up the yards to install or come from the existing poles? Like I say premature to think about if it even happens. It seems funny that this little company wants to come here but Verizon is not in the conversation?
I have read some reviews on Allo. Some good some bad. Sounds like Suddenlink to me but maybe with some competition Suddenlink will improve [unsure]
Have things changed, or will this cost us a lot of money for promises and under delivery? Will Altice buy them out and make it unaffordable?
altice is up for sale
Maybe Allo will buy them?
