Internet troll indicted on felony charges

A Lake Havasu City internet troll was indicted on felony charges this week in Mohave Superior Court, after he was allegedly found in possession of a stolen vehicle in the city of Kingman.
Robert L. Kupfer, 62, was arrested at gunpoint at a Kingman supermarket on Feb. 14, when police allegedly identified him as the sole occupant of a vehicle reported out of Lake Havasu City. For the six months prior to Kupfer’s arrest, he had successfully avoided apprehension - if not the scrutiny - of local law enforcement after an Aug. 30 domestic violence incident on the 3500 block of Kiowa Boulevard.
Kupfer was indicted Thursday in Mohave Superior Court on felony charges including stalking, theft of a means of transportation; and misdemeanor counts of intimidation per domestic violence and assault by domestic violence. He is scheduled to appear for arraignment on March 3.
Last year, Kupfer operated as the administrator of the Havasu Orchids & Onions Facebook community under an alias, “Robert Peterson.” At that time, Havasu Orchids & Onions maintained a following of more than 20,000 users throughout the U.S.
Kupfer is known to have used multiple false social media accounts to issue derogatory statements about Havasu businesses in online forums, and appeared to wage a possible disinformation campaign against Lake Havasu City Council members Jim Dolan, Jeni Coke and Michelle Lin prior to last year’s City Council election. Complaints against the user known as “Robert Peterson” ultimately led to a Today’s News-Herald report as to his true identity.
As part of that report, it was revealed that Kupfer was wanted in Lake Havasu City under a misdemeanor warrant for a possible unpaid traffic ticket. Under his “Robert Peterson” alias, Kupfer mockingly offered a $7.36 reward for information leading to his own arrest in an Aug. 8 Facebook post.
But by September, Today’s News-Herald’s reporting would be the least of Kupfer’s worries.
On Aug. 30, Kupfer was accused of assaulting his girlfriend and her 85-year-old mother in their Lake Havasu City residence before leaving the scene in a vehicle owned by the victim. According to the indictment filed Thursday in Mohave Superior Court, Kupfer is believed to have attempted to threaten or intimidate the victim or her family, and may have issued verbal or written threats toward the victim on Aug. 31, at a location on the 200 block of Lake Havasu Avenue.
Days after leaving the victim’s residence, an unidentified male subject was allegedly found at the victim’s home, where he was confronted by family members. The man allegedly told police that he was there to take photos of the victim and her property, at Kupfer’s behest.
As of Friday, Kupfer remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $7,500 bond.
