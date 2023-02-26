Internet troll indicted on felony charges

Robert Kupfer

A Lake Havasu City internet troll was indicted on felony charges this week in Mohave Superior Court, after he was allegedly found in possession of a stolen vehicle in the city of Kingman.

Robert L. Kupfer, 62, was arrested at gunpoint at a Kingman supermarket on Feb. 14, when police allegedly identified him as the sole occupant of a vehicle reported out of Lake Havasu City. For the six months prior to Kupfer’s arrest, he had successfully avoided apprehension - if not the scrutiny - of local law enforcement after an Aug. 30 domestic violence incident on the 3500 block of Kiowa Boulevard.

