One of Lake Havasu City’s most prolific internet trolls will be sentenced next month, after pleading guilty to charges of stalking, assault by domestic violence and intimidation.

Robert L. Kupfer, 62, accepted a plea agreement on Tuesday with county prosecutors. Under the terms of that plea agreement, Kupfer will receive a sentence of supervised probation, 180 days in jail, and will be required to pay restitution to his alleged victims. A felony count of theft of a means of transportation is will be dismissed by prosecutors as part of the deal.

