One of Lake Havasu City’s most prolific internet trolls will be sentenced next month, after pleading guilty to charges of stalking, assault by domestic violence and intimidation.
Robert L. Kupfer, 62, accepted a plea agreement on Tuesday with county prosecutors. Under the terms of that plea agreement, Kupfer will receive a sentence of supervised probation, 180 days in jail, and will be required to pay restitution to his alleged victims. A felony count of theft of a means of transportation is will be dismissed by prosecutors as part of the deal.
Kupfer is now expected to appear Aug. 11 in Mohave Superior Court for judgment and sentencing in the case.
Prior to his arrest in February by Kingman Police officers, Kupfer maintained an active social media presence under multiple aliases - Most prominent of which was a Facebook account under the name of “Robert Peterson.” Until last year, Peterson was administrator of the “Lake Havasu Orchids & Onions” Facebook group, which at that time maintained a following of more than 20,000 members nationwide.
Kupfer used the page as a platform to wage a possible disinformation campaign against Lake Havasu City Council members Jeni Coke, Michele Lin and Jim Dolan during the 2022 primary elections. He has also targeted local businesses with negative reviews, and made derogatory statements about Havasu businesses in online forums.
On Aug. 30, Lake Havasu City investigators say Kupfer assaulted his girlfriend and her 85-year-old mother at their Havasu residence. After that incident, police say Kupfer left the scene in a vehicle owned by the victim.
According to police records, an unidentified man visited the victim’s home several days after the alleged assault, and was confronted by family members of the victim at the scene. According to police, the man reportedly said he was asked by Kupfer to take photos of the victim and her property.
Kupfer remained at large for almost six months after that incident took place, but remained active on social media. In a possible effort to mislead investigators, Kupfer at that time indicated that he may have been living in Long Beach, California, as of January.
But on Feb. 14, law enforcement officials located Kupfer in the city of Kingman, where he was seen inside of a vehicle at a supermarket parking lot. Officers at the location identified Kupfer’s vehicle as having been reported stolen out of Havasu, and confronted Kupfer with weapons drawn. Kupfer surrendered himself into custody at the scene.
Kupfer remained in custody at Mohave County Jail as of this week, where he will await his Aug. 11 sentencing hearing.
