A Lake Havasu City man was arrested after he allegedly harassed vendors at the Lake Havasu Christmas Craft and Gift Show, and refused to leave when asked.
The show took place at Springberg McAndrew Park on Nov. 11. At about 6:45 p.m., event organizers reported to police that 57-year-old Cesar A. Galindo was heavily intoxicated, and harassing vendors.
Galindo was asked to leave the event, the police report said, but Galindo returned shortly afterward. Police say Galindo was asked 15 times to leave the event before officers were called to the scene. Officers took Galindo into custody and transported him to Lake Havasu City Jail on charges of disorderly conduct and trespassing.
A test of Galindo’s breath at the jail allegedly showed his blood-alcohol concentration to be about 0.31% at the time of his arrest.
