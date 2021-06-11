Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to the London Bridge Resort last week after receiving reports that a woman had been driving her Ford vehicle on the resort’s golf course.
The incident happened in the early hours of June 5, when police say the resort’s security staff surrounded the vehicle to prevent its driver from leaving prior to officers’ arrival. Officers spoke with the driver, identified as 24-year-old Chandler resident Haley M. Stone, at the scene.
Police say Stone was visibly intoxicated while speaking with officers, and a portable breath-test allegedly showed her blood-alcohol concentration to be about 0.135%. According to the report, Stone was unable to complete a series of field sobriety to officers’ satisfaction, and she was transported to Lake Havasu City Jail on suspicion of DUI.
