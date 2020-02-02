The surprising discovery of an invasive species at Page Springs Hatchery near Sedona disrupted trout stocking throughout the state this fall, but an experimental treatment has the hatchery back in business with more, and larger, trout than usual.
Arizona Game & Fish’s Aquatic Wildlife Branch Chief Christopher Cantrell said some New Zealand mud snails were discovered during a routine invasive species inspection on Oct. 9, which triggered an immediate quarantine of the entire facility.
Cantrell said New Zealand mud snails are a live-bearing snail that reproduces asexually, and does so prolifically. He said the 3mm snails can reproduce up to 230 new females per year, and reach densities of more than 750,000 per square meter.
“One New Zealand mud snail can result in up to 2.7 billion snails in a year,” Cantrell said. “So they essentially have the ability to competitively exclude other native spring snails.”
Cantrell said the species has been documented throughout the Western United States, and started showing up in Arizona along the Colorado River in 2002. But the outbreak at the Page Springs Hatchery was unique.
“We hadn’t seen them in the inland portions of our state outside the Colorado River before,” Cantrell said. “So that really peaked our interest. Where did these snails come from?”
Environmental testing discovered DNA samples throughout nearby Oak Creek.
“We have animals like birds, raccoons and otters that get into our raceways,” Cantrell said. “We suspect that that is probably how that raceway was infected with New Zealand mud snails. They probably came in from the creek on the foot of a bird or a raccoon and entered the raceways while they were feeding on some of the fish. We do a good job to try to keep them out, but animals will find a way every now and then.”
To keep the invasive species from spreading, Cantrell said Arizona Game & Fish had to find a way to eliminate the New Zealand mud snails from the hatchery before they could resume distributing trout. Unfortunately, there isn’t an established solution to that problem.
Cantrell said Arizona Game & Fish ended up working with Earth Tech QZ to try a diluted copper treatment that has been used to combat quagga mussel infestations, but does not affect trout.
After 35 days of treatment they determined that 100 percent of the New Zealand mud snails had been eliminated.
“We are actually publishing the information so that we can share with other states how effective our treatment process was for New Zealand mud snails,” Cantrell said. “That is going to be very important because they have them in hatcheries in Utah and Colorado, so they are very interested to see what our results were.”
The quarantine was officially lifted on Jan. 7, allowing trout stocking to resume at various locations throughout the state. Cantrell said the three months of quarantine has left the hatchery overstocked with fish, and with older and larger fish than the hatchery usually releases.
“A number of places across the state are getting really high quality fish,” he said. “They have been raised a little bit longer in our facility so they are a little bit larger and we do have a surplus there that we are trying to put out now for the public.”
Cantrell said the agency plans to start conducting environmental DNA tests throughout the state during the next fiscal year to get a better idea of where New Zealand mud snails are at.
He said Page Springs Hatchery has also added standard operating procedures to flush fish from the hatchery for four days before they are loaded onto the trucks and to draw down each raceway for a visual inspection once the fish are ushered out.
“If we do have snails then the facility will go back on quarantine, new treatments would be started, and we would hopefully eradicate them again and then move forward with stocking once we have a clean facility,” he said.
New Zealand mud snails on the Colorado
Although the diluted copper treatment was able to eradicate the infestation at Page Springs, Cantrell said such a treatment would not be possible in other areas the New Zealand mud snail has been found in Arizona on the Colorado River.
“There is just too much water and too many different variables associated with it to apply a diluted copper treatment within a wild setting,” Cantrell said. “Within a hatchery setting we have a lot more ability to control and to make sure that we are getting pretty consistent treatment throughout the days.”
The invasive snails have been found upsteam from Lake Havasu City as close as the Willow Beach National Fish Hatchery, but Cantrell said there have been no documented cases of the New Zealand mud snail south of Davis Dam.
But even if the mud snail does show up in Lake Havasu, Cantrell said it shouldn’t have much of an effect on the lake as a whole because there are no spring snails for the New Zealand mud snail to out-compete.
“We don’t suspect that we will see a major effect, except in those areas where we are very concerned about spring snails and competitive exclusion,” Cantrell said. “But we do not want to be moving them around, which is why we initiated the treatment and ensured that they were fully eradicated.”
