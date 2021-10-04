Localized groundwater and soil contamination has been discovered near Bahama Avenue and Bimini Lane, causing the area to be placed on a registry last month that ensures the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality will take the lead on investigation and cleanup efforts.
Last week, ADEQ sent out a notice of the site listing and a 30-day comment period that will last through Oct. 25. The department said that its preliminary investigation of the site in 2019 and 2020 detected tetrachloroethene (PCE), trichloroethene (TCE), and thallium in groundwater at the location, in addition to arsenic confirmed present in the soil. Caroline Oppleman with Arizona Department of Environmental Quality said because the site was listed so recently the source or sources of the contamination, and potentially responsible parties, are still under investigation.
“A site being listed on the registry means that certain steps have been taken by the state to ensure protection of public health and the environment, in addition to community involvement and outreach,” Oppleman said. “The program funds the site investigation and cleanup while making best efforts to find those responsible for the contamination to help pay for the cleanup.”
The Bahama-Bimini site is the second in Havasu to be placed on this registry – known as the Water Quality Assurance Revolving Fund registry – after the area around Lake Havasu Avenue and Holly Avenue was added to the registry back in 2017. The contaminants are a little different in both areas and Oppleman said the test results show that the sites are not connected.
“The only commonality between the sites known at this time is they do share some historical facility operators,” Oppleman said. “The former McCulloch facility historically operated at both sites.”
According to ADEQ, WQARF is funded through direct transfers from legislative appropriations, corporate income tax, cost recovery and special fees. In the department’s 2021 annual report for the fund the Bahama-Bimini site has $475,000 set aside in the fund’s 2022 estimated budget, while the Holly Ave-Lake Havasu Ave site has $750,000 in the estimated budget for 2022.
Neither contamination plume affects city water from Havasu, which regularly tests its water and meets all state and federal standards for drinking water.
Bahama-Bimini contamination site
According to ADEQ, the site investigation area that was listed on the WQARF registry on Sept. 16 is between Industrial Boulevard to the north, Palo Verde Boulevard to the south, the Orion Lane alignment to the east, and London Bridge Road to the west. But a map of the boundaries shows the estimated plume is a fairly narrow oval shaped cutting diagonally through that area.
The department said a report was prepared for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in 2001 about an investigation after contamination was detected in a nearby production well in 2000. The well was reportedly monitored by the owner between 2000 and 2004, and was found to no longer contain the contaminant, Oppleman said.
“Beyond an additional report prepared for the EPA in 2004, ADEQ has not found additional records related to the site,” she said.
In 2019 the EPA reports were brought to ADEQ’s attention by a prospective purchaser of a property in the area. ADEQ responded with a preliminary investigation of the area, which found that Bahama-Bimini’s contamination scored high enough to be placed on the registry for official action.
ADEQ’s report says the highest groundwater concentration of TCE during the sampling in 2003 was 1,400 micrograms per liter, but the highest concentration found in 2020 was 2,650 micrograms per liter.
“As there has been no decrease in concentrations in the area over a period of 17 years, there is likely an ongoing source of TCE to groundwater in the vadose zone in the area,” Oppleman said.
The vadose zone is the shallow layer beneath the surface, but above the groundwater that is hydrologically connected to the Colorado River.
Because the site is now listed on the department’s registry, Oppleman said ADEQ will be conducting investigations in the area and determining the needs and special interests of the community. She said ideally local residents will take the lead in those efforts. The department is currently attempting to create a community advisory board for the Bahama-Bimini site, which Oppleman said ideally would be made up of community members who live, work, or own property in the area. A minimum of five community members are needed to form such a committee, which would meet periodically in Lake Havasu City, or in virtual public meetings to discuss and review activity at the site.
Applications to join the community advisory board have been mailed to residents and businesses surrounding the contaminated area, and they can also be filled out and submitted electronically at static.azdeq.gov/forms/wqarf_app.pdf.
According to an ADEQ fact sheet about the Holly-Lake Havasu Avenue contamination, no community board was formed for that site because not enough applications have been received.
For more information about the Bahama-Bimini contamination site visit azdeq.gov/bahama-bimini. Residents can also sign up to receive updates about the site from ADEQ at https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/AZDEQ/subscriber/new.
About the contaminants
All four of the contaminants detected by the department have various industrial uses. Tetrachloroethene and trichloroethene are man-made compounds used commercially and in industrial manufacturing - often as cleaning solvents or in degreasing. Thallium and arsenic are both heavy metals with multiple uses in industrial operations. Arsenic is also naturally occurring in the environment in Arizona, according to ADEQ.
The department warns that exposure to all of the contaminants can affect health.
“Exposure means you swallow, touch, or breathe in something contaminated, like water, soil or air,” the ADEQ report says. “Exposure does not necessarily mean you will develop health problems. The risk depends on how much and how often you are exposed to a contaminant, along with your health and family history.”
The department also says that people could be exposed to arsenic in the soil when walking, playing or working on the site, though much of it may not be absorbed into the body. But the department suggest exposure can be reduced by avoiding undeveloped commercial lots in the area.
The department’s report says health studies have linked long-term PCE and TCE exposure to a higher risk for certain cancers. Other possible effects include memory loss or lack of coordination. Arsenic can cause an upset stomach, nausea and skin problem, while exposure over many years increases the risk for certain cancers. ADEQ says high levels of thallium exposure may lead to gastrointestinal and dermatological issues, hair loss and nerve damage.
“Few studies exist on exposure to low levels of thallium over many years,” ADEQ’s report says.
Oppleman said although city water delivered to residents and businesses in that area is clean, the department recommends anyone with a private well in or near the contamination boundaries have their well sampled and tested for all four contaminants. Oppleman said residents can contact ADEQ to have their well tested for free.
Connection to Holly Ave?
Although both sites shared an operator in the past, Oppleman said the two contamination sites do not appear to be directly linked as the contamination plumes do not physically connect, and the contaminants are a little bit different at each of the sites.
“The main contaminant of concern at the Lake Havasu and Holly Avenue WQARF site is chromium,” Oppleman said. “While PCE and TCE are present, the concentrations of those compounds are small and the locations of the plumes well understood. The main contaminant of concern at the Bahama and Bimini WQARF site is TCE. The results from the sites show that the contamination is not connected. The only commonality between the sites known at this time is they do share some historical facility operators.”
Update on Holly Ave
According to ADEQ, the contamination site near Lake Havasu and Holly avenues contains chromium, nitrate, PCE and TCE in addition to dichloroethene and dicloroethane – which are both breakdown products of PCE and TCE.
The department’s report states that manufacturing at the McCulloch factory at that location began in the late 1960s – initially used for assembly of Singer sewing machine motors and gyrocopters, eventually expanding to include manufacturing small gasoline powered equipment and products for Black & Decker and ShopVac Corporation.
Following McCulloch’s bankruptcy in 1998, ShopVac conducted investigative and remedial activities until 2008, according to the report. ShopVac ceased characterization and monitoring activities after 2008 and the site was first tested by ADEQ in 2014, which lead to the site being included on the registry in December 2017.
Since then the final remedial investigation report was published in December 2020, along with responses to public comments the department received.
“ADEQ is currently evaluating possible remediation technologies, which will be presented in the Feasibility Study report, which is currently being drafted,” Oppleman said.
More information about the Lake Havasu Avenue and Holly Avenue site is available at azdeq.gov/lake-havasu-holly.
Other areas of concern
Oppleman said in the Lake Havasu City area, ADEQ is also aware of three leaking underground storage tank sites within Havasu’s city limits. She said such sites are typically related to gasoline contamination.
Those sites all appear to be located at gas stations in town with one at the corner of S. Acoma Boulevard and Maricopa Avenue, one at Lake Havasu Avenue and Mesquite Avenue, and the other at the northwest corner of S. Palo Verde Boulevard and Paseo Del Sol.
