Lake Havasu City first responders were called to two homes last week in reference to reported drownings. In the two unusual cases, one fatality has been confirmed and the status of the second victim has not yet been made public.
The first incident occurred Thursday evening on the 3600 block of Bluecrest Drive, when a 39-year-old California resident was reportedly found floating by a family member at the scene. First responders arrived at the scene, where life-saving measures proved unsuccessful.
The second drowning incident was reported Friday at the 3000 block of Crater Drive. The victim in that case was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center, where his condition remained unknown as of Monday afternoon.
Attempts to contact Lake Havasu City Police and Fire officials for further information were unsuccessful as of Monday.
The American Red Cross advises swimming pool owners to avoid entering a pool head first, unless the pool has a safe diving area. Swimmers should avoid drains or other openings that may cause suction; and poolgoers should avoid swimming alone, if possible.
Swimmers should also only do so while sober, the Red Cross says.
For more information about how to stay safe while swimming this summer, visit www.redcross.org.
