Mohave County officials are continuing their investigation into a drowning incident that took place this weekend.
Emergency first responders were called to Lake Havasu’s north basin Saturday evening, after receiving reports that California resident Michael D. Phan, 47, of Garden Grove, disappeared beneath the water near Lake Havasu State Park. The victim was not located at that time, sheriff’s officials said this week, due to windy conditions.
Mohave County Sheriff’s divers and patrol boats searched the area on Sunday, where Phan was ultimately found at about 11:15 a.m. Sunday.
Phan’s remains were conveyed to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s office, where an autopsy may determine the victim’s cause of death.
According to Mohave County Sheriff’s Sgt. Kyler Cox, the incident occurred during a short storm that caused large waves and high winds in the area.
“We advise anyone that is boating and swimming in open water to always wear a life jacket when leaving the boat,” Cox said on Tuesday. “Many times we see people stopping their boats to let passengers swim in the water. During windy periods, the boats tend to blow away from the boaters rather quickly, which can cause panic for the swimmers.”
As of Tuesday, investigation in the case remained ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.