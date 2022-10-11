Mohave County officials are continuing their investigation into a drowning incident that took place this weekend.

Emergency first responders were called to Lake Havasu’s north basin Saturday evening, after receiving reports that California resident Michael D. Phan, 47, of Garden Grove, disappeared beneath the water near Lake Havasu State Park. The victim was not located at that time, sheriff’s officials said this week, due to windy conditions.

