Three remain in hospital care this week after a seven-vehicle crash on State Route 95 in Lake Havasu City. The investigation is ongoing in the incident, and no citations have yet been issued.
The accident occurred at about 9:35 a.m., in the area of Chenoweth Drive, when investigators say the driver of a northbound Ford pickup truck with an attached trailer attempted to avoid hitting another vehicle that merged into his lane.
The evasive maneuver caused the truck’s trailer to swing into the highway’s southbound lanes, where it collided with another vehicle. According to Arizona Department of Public Safety Media Relations Specialist Bart Graves, the initial accident caused a chain reaction, which involved seven vehicles in total.
Four parties involved in the accident were transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. One of those patients was flown to a Las Vegas hospital for treatment of her injuries, Graves said.
Another person involved in the accident ultimately transported him- or herself to the hospital for treatment as well.
As of Wednesday, three of the victims remained in hospital care.
The accident remains under investigation by Department of Public Safety officials as of this week.
