Lake Havasu City Firefighters were called to a commercial business this week after receiving reports of multiple recreational vehicles on fire. Now, the cause of that fire remains under investigation.
According to city officials, the fire was reported shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday, at a business on the 1500 block of Dover Avenue. Initial reports indicated that multiple RVs were on fire, immediately adjacent to a structure, and with downed power lines lying nearby.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.