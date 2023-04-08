A multitude of visitors were present at Iron Wolf Golf & Country Club’s Golf Grand Opening on Saturday morning.
According to Iron Wolf’s President John Quinn, the front nine that opened on Saturday is where golfers can currently play. Construction on the first nine holes began in November 2021, Quinn said, with more improvements in the works.
Progress on the back nine will be completed between the end of the year and the first three months of 2024, Quinn adds.
“This is a dream that our owner has had for many years,” Quinn said. “He loves the game of golf and he loves the guest service field. Being able to bring it to Lake Havasu just makes it that much more special.”
After a few opening words were had, golf course superintendent Jimmy Hall excited the morning crowd by hitting the first ball on the course.
Members of Lake Havasu City Council, including Mayor Cal Sheehy and Councilmember Nancy Campbell, joined Quinn, Hall, and Iron Wolf Owner David Stone for a ceremonial ribbon cutting. Members of the Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce, management staff, and special invitees also participated in the ceremony.
Golfers headed to the course to send off their own first shots following the morning celebration. Throughout the day, live music from DJ Caffine and Justin Carder accompanied attendees who celebrated the opening ceremony.
“We hope to become a destination that all Lake Havasu residents, as well as surrounding Mohave County cities, can be proud of,” Quinn added. “Our owner has a profound fondness for charities and for the youth in our community.”
Golfers are encouraged to play the nine holes twice in order to make 18 holes. The course is open each day of the week, with the exception of Tuesdays. The first tee time for golfers is at 6:30 a.m. while the last tee time is at 3:40 p.m., Quinn says.
In addition to golfing, visitors can dine at Iron Wolf’s Bogeys and Stogies restaurant or at the Reflections Steakhouse. Quinn adds that Bogeys and Stogies currently operates on a Wednesday through Monday schedule serving lunch and dinner.
“We want everyone to fully understand that we are a public country club,” Quinn said. “Everyone is welcome. There are no daily fees or memberships.”
Iron Wolf Golf & Country Club is located at 3275 N Latrobe Dr. For more information, visit ironwolfgcc.com or call 928-764-1404.
