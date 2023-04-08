Jimmy Hall

Jimmy Hall, golf course superintendent, hits the first ball during Iron Wolf Golf & Country Club’s opening ceremony.

 La’Erica Conner-Sims/ Today’s News-Herald

A multitude of visitors were present at Iron Wolf Golf & Country Club’s Golf Grand Opening on Saturday morning.

According to Iron Wolf’s President John Quinn, the front nine that opened on Saturday is where golfers can currently play. Construction on the first nine holes began in November 2021, Quinn said, with more improvements in the works.

