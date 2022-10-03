Iron Wolf is officially here and more is on the way.
After The Refuge Golf and Country Club closed its doors last September the troubled Arnold Palmer-designed course was sold to California developer, Dave Stone, who has transformed the venue into the Iron Wolf Golf & Country Club.
Stone is no stranger to turn around distressed lake properties. According to Stone’s real estate agent, April Caley, Stone helped develop the California destination spot Big Bear Lake bringing businesses such as Big Bear Lake Brewing Company, The Boneyard Bar and Grill, Rockin’ Burrito and the Cave, a concert venue.
Moving away from being a private club for members only, Iron Wolf’s Bogeys N Stogies sports grill is open to the public, but another restaurant, facility upgrades and golf course renovations are underway.
While Stone is the owner, John Quinn is Iron Wolf’s president who is overseeing the daily operations of the clubhouse and golf course
Quinn previously worked in casino management in Las Vegas for over 30 years which is where he says he met Stone. Quinn says he and Stone bonded over their shared passion for golf and that he jumped at the opportunity when Stone asked Quinn last October if he wanted to come on board.
It has always been a dream of Stone’s to own a golf course, so it seemed like the perfect match when The Refuge became available for purchase in the town Stone has been visiting since he was five.
“He’s been coming for the last 50 plus years and he has always wanted to establish himself out here in one way or another...” Quinn said.
Quinn says he is also no stranger to the area. Quinn graduated from Kingman High School and says he and friends used to sneak down to Havasu to swim in the lake.
Restaurants
Previously there was only one restaurant at the Refuge, but now there are two options for people to pick from depending on the dining experience they’re in the mood for, Quinn explained.
“(Bogeys n Stogies) is a place you can go after golfing or the pool that has a more casual atmosphere…Then on the other hand (Reflections Steakhouse) will have one of the most grand selections of wine the area has ever seen…it will be a traditional steakhouse serving all steaks and seafood towers. It will have everything,” Quinn said
Reflections Steakhouse is on track to open up at the start of November, Quinn says, and Bogey and Stogies is open Thursdays through Mondays. Along with having a more casual atmosphere, Quinn says Bogey N Stogies will have every football game and other sporting events on one of its 21 televisions.
“It’s a sport lover’s dream,” Quinn said.
The most important thing Quinn wants the public to know about Iron Wolf’s restaurants is that it’s open to the public for no additional charge or “day membership fee.”
Golf
Open to the public also extends to Iron Wolf’s golf course, Quinn says.
“It could become (private) again down the road but for the foreseeable future it is open to the public,” Quinn said
However, the course isn’t quite ready for play just yet.
“Our goal is to get it back to its original stature but that is probably a two year plan,” Quinn said.
Quinn says the front nine of the course should be open in the first quarter of 2023 with the rest of the course being open about this time next year. Iron Wolf could open the course sooner, Quinn says, but he and Stone want to make sure they are offering customers the best experience possible.
“We want it to be pristine…it’s going to have new water features, new sand traps, new tee boxes,” Quinn said. “The course is going to become a little more challenging.”
There is plenty more on the horizon for Iron Wolf, Quinn says, including an indoor concert and wedding venue, a new golf cart garage and updated gym and spa facilities.
Quinn says a website for Iron Wolf should launch in the next week but for more information visit the golf and country club’s Facebook page at facebook.com/ironwolfgcc.
