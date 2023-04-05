Buster Johnson and Sonny Borrelli are on a collision course to possibly face one another in the August 2024 Republican primary election.
Borrelli can’t seek re-election to his District 30 state Senate seat due to Arizona term limits. The Senate majority leader confirmed Tuesday that he’ll be forming an exploratory committee to assess a possible run for District 3 Mohave County supervisor.
Supervisor Johnson is completing his seventh term and he filed a statement with the election’s office Monday, April 3 indicating his intent to seek re-election next year.
It’s the latest note in a musical chairs scenario that has Hildy Angius looking to transition from her District 2 supervisors’ seat to the Arizona Legislature. Angius hopes to succeed District 30 House member Leo Biasiucci who will be term limited and plans to seek Borrelli’s seat in the senate.
District 5 Supervisor Ron Gould has also formally declared interest in seeking re-election. With Gould and Johnson pursuing new terms, Supervisor Jean Bishop retiring in District 4 and Angius eyeing state office, District 1 Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter is the only board incumbent whose election intent next year is unknown.
