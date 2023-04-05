Buster Johnson and Sonny Borrelli are on a collision course to possibly face one another in the August 2024 Republican primary election.

Borrelli can’t seek re-election to his District 30 state Senate seat due to Arizona term limits. The Senate majority leader confirmed Tuesday that he’ll be forming an exploratory committee to assess a possible run for District 3 Mohave County supervisor.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.