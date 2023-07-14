Construction ongoing as scenic Island waterfall filled in

A construction crew continues work at the Island Mall near the Bridgewater Channel on Friday, after a scenic waterfall overlooking the London Bridge was filled in earlier this week.

The Island Mall is getting some fresh new landscape that will give the area a more modern, park-like, feel and provide better views of the London Bridge from the restaurants inside.

Tim Shugrue, owner of the Island Mall, said the main push to freshen up the landscaping between the mall and Bridgewater Channel – just to the north of the London Bridge – was the old waterfall pond. He said the pond and the rest of the previous landscaping was completed in 1986. The 37-year old pond’s base was beginning to crack and becoming a “maintenance nightmare.”

NYPD USMC
NYPD USMC

They need to renovate the interior of the restaurant. Some windows get moisture in between because the sealer is compromised. The lighting along the windows are not working properly and the list goes on…

