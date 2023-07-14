The Island Mall is getting some fresh new landscape that will give the area a more modern, park-like, feel and provide better views of the London Bridge from the restaurants inside.
Tim Shugrue, owner of the Island Mall, said the main push to freshen up the landscaping between the mall and Bridgewater Channel – just to the north of the London Bridge – was the old waterfall pond. He said the pond and the rest of the previous landscaping was completed in 1986. The 37-year old pond’s base was beginning to crack and becoming a “maintenance nightmare.”
“It’s 37 years old – so it was time for a facelift,” Shugrue said. “We are putting in new landscaping and kind of opening it up a little so customers at Shugrue’s, Barley Brothers and Makai Café have a better view of the bridge. Because the bridge was blocked quite a bit by the old landscape that was overgrown.”
Shugrue said the work will also widen all of the existing walkways in the area, and replace the concrete with pavers. He said they also plan to reduce the grade for the sidewalk leading towards the condos to the north so it won’t be as steep.
“We just wanted to make things look a little bit better,” he said.
Shugrue said the landscaping work began on June 19, and they are hoping to have it all finished by the end of August.
They need to renovate the interior of the restaurant. Some windows get moisture in between because the sealer is compromised. The lighting along the windows are not working properly and the list goes on…
