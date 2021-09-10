When Dominick Roselli was four years old, his dad took him to the annual chicken barbecue at a local volunteer firehouse. Using huge pits, firefighters would cook 100 half chickens and corn at a time for the whole neighborhood to enjoy. When Roselli got to sit in the front seat of a fire engine, pull the air horn and turn the sirens on, he knew he wanted to be a firefighter one day.
What he didn’t know was that he would be called upon to aid in the aftermath of America’s deadliest day – and that what he experienced there would forever alter his life.
Roselli used to live in New Jersey, working as a firefighter for the Department of Defense. In September of 2001, he was a federal firefighter at the Lakehurst Naval Base.
On the morning of Tuesday, September 11, he and his crew were doing a pump test on one of their fire trucks when a crew member’s pager went off with breaking news – “An airplane hit the World Trade Center.”
They booked it back to the firehouse and turned on the TV in time to see the second plane slam into the towers.
Roselli was deployed shortly after with the New Jersey State Urban Search and Rescue Team to the scene.
“Probably about an hour after the collapse of Towers One and Two, we were mobilized, and we all had to go get our gear and put it on the trucks,” Roselli recalled. “When I deployed, we were getting off the New Jersey transit buses at the staging area and walking up to — I don’t know how far away we were. We were close enough to hear World Trade Center Seven collapse, I can tell you that, when we were walking up. So I watched that. We were safe enough and far enough away that there wasn’t any danger, but we could see it.”
World Trade Center Seven was a 47-story office building located north of the main World Trade Center complex. The building endured fires for almost seven hours from 10:28 a.m. when the north tower collapsed until about 5:20 p.m., when it collapsed.
Roselli spent 10 days at Ground Zero, searching for survivors and finding none.
“I remember not getting a lot of sleep, being dirty all the time,” Roselli said. “By day three or four, there was a horrible smell from the decomposing bodies. I worked 12-hour shifts on and 12 off, but somewhere in there, they flipped it because I was working day shift and I ended up working night shift. I don’t remember. It was pretty much a blur. I have some post traumatic stress from it, and some of it I don’t remember. There was a couple of shifts that I have no memory of. I do have some memories of finding some body parts, but I figure some of it might have been too much for me.”
Roselli and his crew demobilized on September 21, and one month later, Roselli received his orders to mobilize with the reserves.
He spent four months training at McGuire Airforce Base, then Roselli was deployed to Uzbekistan at Karshi-Khanabad Air Base – better known as “K2.” He was assistant chief of operations for the fire department for 122 days.
“I was fortunate I only had to spend four months in that nasty place,” Roselli said. “And then I came back to McGuire for four months and de-mobilized. So I didn’t actually get into Afghanistan.”
Roselli had an opportunity to go, but he declined, thinking of his kids back home and his age.
“Plus, I was a supervisor,” he added. “I had a shift to run, and I was getting shot enough where I was.”
Demobilizing didn’t end the suffering.
“People have that memory from when Kennedy got shot and they know that date in history, their life was a certain way before that and after,” Roselli said. “For me, [9/11] was a life changing experience. It radically changed my life, and not all of it was for the good.”
9/11 left deep scars that gouged Roselli’s mental and physical health, his marriage, and his finances.
In 2017, Roselli and his family left New Jersey after he retired, and they spent a year searching for a good place to settle. In 2018, they moved to Lake Havasu City for a year and now live in Bullhead City.
The dry arid climate of the region is a big reason why they chose Mohave County. Roselli struggles with Reactive Airways Dysfunction Syndrome – a condition discovered in 2015 that has been linked to hundreds of 9/11 rescue workers and survivors after being exposed to so many toxins in the air at Ground Zero.
“I was forced to retire early because of my exposure,” Roselli said. “I think my lungs are, I think the technical term is ‘f---ed beyond repair.’ They’re bad… I can’t do wet and I can’t do cold. I get severe asthma attacks that put me in the emergency room. When it’s below 30 degrees, if I go outside, I’m taking a trip to the emergency room, especially if it’s damp.”
The process to collect his retirement was a traumatic experience in itself.
“I’m fortunate that I got medically retired, but that was not an easy process and that actually contributes to your post-traumatic stress when you have to hire lawyers to get your disability retirement that you rightfully deserve,” Roselli said. “I was very frustrated with that process. Nobody asked me when I was getting on the bus to New York City, ‘Hey, do you really want to go? This could really f--- your life up here, seriously, you might want to opt out of this.’ I didn’t do that. I went.”
Roselli was severely hurt financially, he said.
“You don’t get your money until you win, you know?” he said. “And by that time, you’ve already lost your house or whatever the hell else you’ve accumulated. I was forced to retire six or seven years early. I wasn’t prepared for it. That was another reason why we came out here is because it was cheaper to live out here. I couldn’t live back in New Jersey on my retirement. I couldn’t afford to make my mortgage payment, let alone buy groceries, so we came out here.”
To manage his post traumatic stress, Roselli says he keeps it simple.
“I went to a post-traumatic stress suicide prevention program in Ohio called Save a Warrior,” he said. “It’s for veterans and first responders, run by a guy who was a veteran and a police officer. It was four days and it absolutely changed my life. I do pretty simple things now. I get up in the morning and almost never miss it – I go down to the river and watch the sun come up. It gets me ready for the day. No matter what happens, I always have that one positive thing in the morning that I can reflect on.”
Before that horrific day, Roselli said he had been a pretty optimistic person. The event turned him the other way around for quite a few years before he got help, he said.
“I spent a lot of years wondering, ‘Why did this happen and why me?’” Roselli said. “But then I said, ‘Why not me?’ Bad things happen every day. Why not me? It’s just the way life is, you know? And that helps a lot. It happened. I didn’t die that day. There were people that I was there with that have died since from exposure to whatever the hell we were exposed to, and I’m still kicking, so there’s that. That’s a good thing. It made me a little more jaded. I don’t take things for granted.”
In the last 20 years, Roselli hasn't seen much change.
“I think we’re right back where we started,” he said. “Just the amount of death in 20 years of war… After 20 years, I don’t see any improvement in the situation. I actually just see more terrorists. That seems to be what happens when you bomb people for 20 years. They don’t really like you that much. And I’m not picking which side did it. It was 20 years of us bombing them… I don’t think our government ever had an exit strategy from day one. I don’t think they had an exit strategy from the first time the boots hit the ground. I don’t think they ever intended to leave or wanted to. That’s my personal opinion.”
Roselli also isn’t keen on the commercialization of the anniversary and how divisive the country has become.
“I don’t have the same political views as a lot of people when it comes to our foreign policy,” Roselli said. “But you know, I served. I did my duty, but the reverence is gone. It’s become the Fourth of July. It’s become a holiday. It’s not a holiday… It took my finances, and I lost my wife over it eventually. She stuck around for awhile, but it went bad. You can only put up with your husband going into prevention programs so many times.”
Every year on 9/11, Roselli spends the day in his house with the television turned off. The first ceremony he went to when he lived in Havasu was a horrible experience, he said.
“I was just crying and was a blubbering idiot in front of everybody, so I figured it would probably be a good idea to stay home for the day of,” he said. “[9/11] was a horrible, tragic day. And it’s remembered as such. I don’t think we should be going and flipping burgers and playing music, but that’s my opinion. People do what they want. It’s a free country. But I stay in, because it’s not a holiday for me. It’s a bad day... It was a bad day for everybody.”
Roselli loved his job. For 27 years, he fought fires and saved lives. But if there’s one thing he could trade, it would be the nightmares, the visions that he can’t get out of his head, and the infant deaths he’s witnessed.
“I wasn’t paying attention to that [stuff] when I was in my 20s,” Roselli said. “I was young, dumb and kicking doors in. I wish I had listened, because the old timers told me.”
Roselli had one last piece of advice as he reflected on the horrors of 9/11.
“If you know somebody that was there and had been through it, don’t ask them what the worst thing they ever saw was,” Roselli said. “Because they just might tell you. Do you really want to know? Do people really want to know what it’s like? I guess... That’s what this country has become. Everybody wants to look at the dead body in the street.”
