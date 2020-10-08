Deven Farthing made his first trip from Atlanta to Lake Havasu City to watch his father Dustin compete in the IJSBA World Finals before his first birthday and has been back nearly every year since. On Wednesday, roughly 16 years since that first visit, he managed to join his father in earning the title of World Champion.
“It just feels good to win a world championship this young and this early,” Farthing said after taking first place in the Amateur Runabout 1100 Limited. “I’ve put a lot of work into this and it’s nice just knowing that it paid off.”
Dustin Farthing said he has won about 25 to 28 world and national championships in his 28-year career as a pro Jet Ski rider, and he has a chance to add to that total when the professionals hit the lake this weekend. Dustin had the chance to watch his son Deven win a world championship on Wednesday, and Deven will duke it out with his younger brother Talen (14) in a another race today.
Deven Farthing said coming to Havasu every year for the World Finals is what got him interested in racing Jet Skis in the first place. He said he started riding about eight years ago, and has been racing competitively for the last six years. His brother Talen was a little slower to take up the family pastime.
“They bet me to ride the first time and when I rode I really liked it,” Talen Farthing said. “So I just started racing.”
“For 13 years he never wanted to ride,” Dustin Farthing added. “He was into basketball, soccer and other sports. I finally talked him into riding this last year and he has gotten into it more.”
Dustin said it is “awesome” that his sons have embraced the sport that he loves, and watching them race lights the same competitive fire in him as one of his own races.
“It doesn’t matter what they do, I like to win,” Farthing said. “When you are competitive it is just what you do. They enjoy it and (Talen) is starting to get more competitive and they are starting to talk smack between the two of them.”
Troy Snyder said he has lost track of how many World Championships he has won in Havasu and also noted that he has won several national championships and the Kings Cup. This year he is unable to compete due to a broken leg, but he still felt the same nerves when his son Tory hit the water to compete in the Amateur Runabout Unlimited race Wednesday.
“Gosh, it makes me nervous,” Snyder said. “Sometimes I get teared up in the eyes even when he does good. I watch him turn my boat and I see my number on it – it is gratifying to see him do so well. It is making me not want to do it myself anymore. I want to make sure he has good equipment and stand behind him and watch him win.”
Tory Snyder said he picked Jet Ski racing over football last year as a junior in high school and has started focusing on racing for the last year and a half. In 2019 he managed to win a national championship, but ended up taking fourth place at the World Finals in Havasu.
“I was kind of discouraged that I didn’t get the win, but it was my first time,” Tory said. “I had to learn and I had to feel it out. It is a lot different here – the air is different, the water can be different, so there are a lot of different variables that come into this particular race.”
Although Tory is still chasing his first World Championship, he said having a World Champion father has definitely been a big help.
“I remember coming here when I was young and doing homework because I was missing so much school coming here for two weeks at a time so we could test and make sure the skis were all okay,” Tory Snyder said. “So I got to see what he does to prepare. Preparation is probably one of the biggest things to racing, so seeing the way he works and how he works out at home really showed me how to win.”
Deven and Talen Farthing said their father, Dustin, has played a similarly large role in their racing careers. Dustin Farthing said the biggest advantage he is able to provide his sons is experience.
“You see a lot of fathers go coach their kids in basketball, but very few of them are Michael Jordan or LeBron James who can teach someone to do something like that,” Dustin said. “I can go ride something, I know what it is supposed to do, and I’ve done it before. So I can give them advice and give them an idea of what it should be feeling like.”
“He can tell when it is riding good and when it is not, because we don’t have the experience that he has,” Deven added. “He is kind of like a coach.”
Back in Havasu
Although the IJSBA World Finals are back this year, the pandemic has certainly taken its toll on the scope of the event with fewer riders and some of the annual events and festivities cancelled.
“This year is toned down compared to the last 28 years I have been coming here, but I think it was important for them to have it even if it’s limited capacity,” Dustin Farthing said. “When you skip a year people will start doing other things and you are going to lose some of the excitement of it.”
Troy and Tory Snyder said they are happy to be here to support the town, and to keep this history of the World Finals alive.
“A lot of championships have been won right here on this island by guys from Kuwait, to the U.S., to Japan and all over,” Troy Snyder said. “It’s a historic thing, and we didn’t want to see the event be crushed over covid. That is why we are here and we appreciate the city and Crazy Horse Campground allowing us to be here. We are very blessed that we are able to still come.”
