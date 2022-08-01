2020 Election

In this photo from 2020, about 100 people stood in line outside the Lake Havasu City Library to cast their ballots on the last day for early voting. Today is election day, and polling places are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

 News-Herald file

Election Day is finally here as voters head to polling places throughout Arizona for the 2022 Primary Election.

Polls in Mohave County open at 6 a.m. and will remain open until 7 p.m. According to Mohave County Deputy Elections Director Steve Harris, the first batch of results are expected to be counted and announced by about 8 p.m. tonight.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.