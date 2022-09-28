Things are going to get a little hairy under the London Bridge. The London Bridge Beard and Mustache contest is returning to Lake Havasu City next month.
It’s scheduled for Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Thank you for reading!
Things are going to get a little hairy under the London Bridge. The London Bridge Beard and Mustache contest is returning to Lake Havasu City next month.
It’s scheduled for Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The competition was among the original events for London Bridge Days, a period each October that celebrates the relocation of the British antique span from London to Havasu. The first competition was held in 1971.
Today, the contest is a fundraiser for the Kids on the Colorado River educational program.
The contest is designed to judge traditional men’s beards and mustaches while including a women’s category for replicas made from arts and crafts.
Judges brought in from around the country select the best in each category for trophies or prizes.
Last year’s competition featured more than 50 contestants competing in 16 different categories, and trophies were awarded to second and first place finishers. Lake Havasu City local Dan Delasantos, one of the event’s organizers, remembers the original beard and mustache contest, which his stepfather Bob Jewett won five times in a row for best handlebar mustache.
“It’s a much bigger event these days than it ever has been before on a national level,” Delasantos said during last year’s competition. “Starting and bringing this event back was critical. … We have no problems seeing the future where this event really becomes huge for Lake Havasu City and gets us back on the map nationally.”
Entry fees are $25, which include an event T-shirt and membership into the Lake HJavasu Beard and Mustache Coalition.
For information, visit lhcbeardandmustache.org or call 928-706-4469.
Markets sold off around the world on mounting signs the global economy is weakening just as central banks raise the pressure even more with additional hikes to interest rates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at its lowest point since 2020 Friday. The S&P 500 fell 1.7%, close to its 2022 low. Energy prices also closed sharply lower as traders worried about a possible recession. Treasury yields, which affect rates on mortgages and other kinds of loans, held at multiyear highs. U.K. government bond yields snapped higher after that country's new government announced a sweeping plan of tax cuts.
Chicago's police chief says a man used a fire escape to infiltrate a police facility where officers were undergoing a SWAT training exercise and grabbed at least two guns before he was shot and wounded by police. Police Superintendent David Brown said the suspect was taken to the hospital Monday with injuries not considered to be life-threatening. One officer was taken to the hospital with a sprained ankle. Brown said the suspect had asked where to go to retrieve personal property before entering the building in Homan Square by climbing a fire escape before entering the building through a door that was propped open. He was seen on video leaving the facility and then returning to infiltrate it.
The Lake Havasu City Council will consider some proposed updates and changes to th…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.