London Bridge Beard and Mustache Contest

Lake Havasu City resident Tyler Rawson took home the prize for Best Overall Beard in the 2021 contest. He also took first in the Footlong Best Groomed category.

 Today’s News-Herald file

Things are going to get a little hairy under the London Bridge. The London Bridge Beard and Mustache contest is returning to Lake Havasu City next month.

It’s scheduled for Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

