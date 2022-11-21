The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to discuss the possible return of more than $2 million in federal emergency rental assistance funding to the federal government, after much of the program’s original funding went unused throughout the pandemic.
Although the program saw relatively little participation when it was first implemented, its popularity appeared to grow throughout the pandemic. According to Mohave County Public Works Director Mike Smith, the county has received 3,606 applications from homeowners wishing to participate in the program, with 1,746 of those applications approved. As of Friday, total expenditure of grant funding for the program has been more than $17.59 million. Now, the county will vote on whether to approve the return of money unspent through the program.
Mohave County was initially awarded more than $6 million in federal funding for an emergency program designed to provide financial assistance to renters affected by the coronavirus pandemic in late 2020. Six months after the program was first introduced in Mohave County, only $818,000 out of the county’s initial $5 million in grant funding had been used under the program. The funding was only applicable to coronavirus-related hardships suffered by Mohave County residents, and county officials agreed last year that there appeared to have been a lack of demand for the program.
“We’re having trouble giving away the money the federal government has already given us,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Ron Gould last year. “It’s not needed … if we can’t get people who want it to apply, I’m not sure it’s even necessary.”
But as the program found more notice, and more popularity among county residents, its popularity began to grow. Funding under the program was ultimately expanded, under the Arizona Department of Economic Security.
Mohave County continues to participate in state-run rental assistance programs through the Arizona Department of Housing, which are inclusive of all county residents without the requirement that those residents’ hardships be related to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to decide Monday on whether to return $2 million in grant funding to the U.S. Department of Treasury at the board’s next meeting in Kingman.
(1) comment
So there is free money to help people and they would rather the money be returned to be used in another state than help our folks here? genius
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.