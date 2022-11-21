ron gould

Mohave County Supervisor Ron Gould 

 Agata Popeda/Special to Today's News-Herald

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to discuss the possible return of more than $2 million in federal emergency rental assistance funding to the federal government, after much of the program’s original funding went unused throughout the pandemic.

Although the program saw relatively little participation when it was first implemented, its popularity appeared to grow throughout the pandemic. According to Mohave County Public Works Director Mike Smith, the county has received 3,606 applications from homeowners wishing to participate in the program, with 1,746 of those applications approved. As of Friday, total expenditure of grant funding for the program has been more than $17.59 million. Now, the county will vote on whether to approve the return of money unspent through the program.

2
1
1
1
4

Tags

(1) comment

Kevin Murphy

So there is free money to help people and they would rather the money be returned to be used in another state than help our folks here? genius

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.