After decades of working in the oilfield industry, Lake Havasu City resident Jack Mullins retired and could finally do something he was never able to before – grow out his beard. That’s when his jolly side started to reveal itself.
The 82-year-old is one of Lake Havasu City’s very own Santa Clauses. Mullins sports a thick, white beard, glasses, rosy cheeks and warm smile. As the air crispens into late autumn, his wardrobe is heavy with ruby hues as he begins his transformation. With a deep, booming voice, he’ll let loose a “Ho, ho, ho” every once in a while, greeting neighbors or shoppers as he runs daily errands.
This year, Mullins could be found in the English Village for the Festival of Lights with his wife Kathryn, or “Kitty” — Mrs. Claus — by his side. The two of them met with thousands of kids, teenagers and adults to hear what was on their wishlists this year and answer any questions they might have about his magical abilities or life itself.
“I think I get more out of it than the kids do,” Jack said. He has kidney cancer, and Kitty believes Santa is what keeps him going year after year.
He handles each question delicately, making sure to never make any promises. When asked for an iPad or iPod or iPhone, Santa answers simply — “I don’t do the ‘I’s.” After all, how can Santa be expected to make all those monthly payments? Kitty recalls plopping Toys “R” Us catalogs in front of him to study each holiday season, when they were in business.
When doubtful minds ask if he’s the real Santa, he asks them, “Do you think I’m the real Santa?” Without fail, no matter the age, the answer has always been yes, Jack said.
Many children bring him letters and drawings. He keeps them all, boxes full of them in his home. He also always makes sure the interactions are never rushed. It’s not about moving through the line — it’s about creating a memory that will last a lifetime.
While many interactions are joyful, not all are.
Jack has been Santa for many years, meeting with families in Tucson and Flagstaff as well. He’s fluent in Spanish as well, allowing him to interact with a wider variety of communities and families.
One cold night outside of a school in Tucson, he met with kids who waited in line for hours. But one little girl’s Christmas wish stands out in his memory — “I want a daddy.” Another girl in line later asked for the same wish.
He can’t always deliver, no matter how much he wishes to heal broken hearts.
“Santa is in here,” Jack said, patting his chest. “He has asked some of us to help him, and he gave us power. And that power is the power of love.”
