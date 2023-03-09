The cost of incarcerating Mohave County inmates has increased this year by 46.4%, to more than $107 per inmate, per day. And according to some members of the county’s governing board, the county may not be charging its municipalities enough for that service.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors was scheduled to adopt new booking and housing rates at the county jail for the next fiscal year, but those proposed costs represented a bitter pill for the board. Booking fees and per diem fees, paid by the county’s three municipalities, are approved annually by the board as an effort to offset about $16.36 million in operating expenses at the county jail each year.
According to Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson, booking and incarceration fees at the county jail are providing about $760,000 toward covering rising costs expected throughout the next year. Johnson says the new proposed per diem incarceration and booking rates would yield a $352,906 deficit for the county.
“Inmate numbers have risen back up from those during the coronavirus pandemic,” Johnson said. “The increase for jail daily per-diem rates has increased 46.4%. Inmate booking fees are up 17.1% from $70, which is an increase of $11.98. Staff is recommending that Mohave County eats the difference … this puts more burden on the already-strained finances of Mohave County.”
Johnson said that recent sales tax windfalls in Lake Havasu City, Kingman and Bullhead City may justify asking more of those municipalities as incarceration and booking fees continue to rise.
“Kingman sales tax collections broke all-time highs last year, with $4.9 million more than in 2021. Bullhead City’s sales tax collections increased by 5%, which is $2 million over the previous year. And Lake Havasu’s sales tax collections increased 10%, which is $3.5 million over 2022. The county doesn’t have a sales tax … I’m just curious how staff can bring us a recommendation to not only take a loss, but cover for other entities that are supposed to pay what the going cost is - Especially when we’re having a budget session.”
Mohave County Chief Financial Officer Luke Mournian spoke on the issue at Monday’s meeting of the county’s governing board.
“There were a number of factors that went into (county staff’s) recommendation,” Mournian said. “Trying to maintain good relationships with the cities we work with is one of those. The other factor here is that when the county receives inmates brought in from those cities, there’s only a limited number we can actually charge a fee for. It depends on what the charges are, or whether there are charges from neighboring jurisdictions as well.”
According to Mohave County Manager Sam Elters, the county’s FY 2023 budget was drafted during the coronavirus pandemic. Elters said at the time that budget was written, restrictions remained as to who would be booked into the county jail. As a result, no analysis was completed as to changes necessary in current booking or per diem incarceration fees.
“Since then, as you all know, we experienced excessive inflation and conditions that really exacerbated the (cost) increase … what we opted to do is to provide a gradual increase, to position us to where we need to be. We offered this solution with the understanding there will be another cost increase next year.”
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors ultimately voted to continue further discussion on possible new rates for incarceration and booking at the county jail.
“I would like a little time to speak to the cities, because we will be hearing from them after this meeting,” said Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius.
A possible decision on new per diem incarceration rates and booking rates at the jail was planned for further discussion at the board’s next meeting March 20 in Kingman.
