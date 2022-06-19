The Mohave County Jail could get a new automation and climate control system this year, to the tune of $167,000.
If approved at next week’s meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, installation of the facility’s new automation and climate control system could begin this August.
According to Mohave County Public Works Director Steven Latoski, the building automation and climate control system is about 14 years old, and original to the county’s adult detention facility. Latoski says the system is outdated and obsolete, and its proprietary nature has created challenges to the system’s compatibility with modern hardware and software.
“The system provides numerous benefits, including the ability to attain adequate air exchange in the jail kitchen, automated control of exhaust fans, improving differentials for efficiency in heating and cooling, and supporting negative pressure fans in medical areas,” Latoski said.
The project would include the installation of a new computer system with display monitor at the facility, with system-specific software, 3D floor plans of the facility with links to all controlled equipment, three new web servers, and the removal of existing automation equipment.
