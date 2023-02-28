Jamaica Theater Club

(Left to Right) Student Ian Riedel plays Aiden the stuffed dragon who is best friends with Dot the stuffed cow played by long time theatre club member Caylin Kendrick.

 Joey Postiglione/Today’s News-Herald

The show must go on this weekend at Jamaica Elementary.

This Friday and Saturday, the Jamaica Theatre Club is putting on performances of “The Claw,” an elementary level musical written by Beat by Beat Press, in the elementary school’s gym. Friday’s show begins at 7 p.m. and Saturday’s show starts at 2:30 p.m. Both shows are free to attend but donations are encouraged.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.