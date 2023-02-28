The show must go on this weekend at Jamaica Elementary.
This Friday and Saturday, the Jamaica Theatre Club is putting on performances of “The Claw,” an elementary level musical written by Beat by Beat Press, in the elementary school’s gym. Friday’s show begins at 7 p.m. and Saturday’s show starts at 2:30 p.m. Both shows are free to attend but donations are encouraged.
According to theater club leader and third grade teacher, Heidi Vesely. “The Claw” follows the story of two friends, Dot the stuffed cow and Aiden the stuffed dragon. Dot and Aiden are toys in a broken down claw machine that suddenly turns one day.
Afraid to lose her home and best friend, “The Claw” follows Dot’s journey as she learns to conquer her fear of the unknown.
“It’s a story of friendship,” Vesely said.
Vesely says her and fellow LHUSD employee Jacqueline Murphy started the theater club six years ago. That first year Vesely says things came together fast, so the club was only able to put together a talent show. But for the past five years, Vesely says the club has put on a full play or musical in March.
Vesely says she grew up loving theater, acting and performing.
“I started making my own shows by bring parents in the living room or anyone I could find,” Vesely said. “Theater has been with me since I was so little.”
Vesely says when she made the jump to teaching she was determined to bring her childhood passion with her.
“No matter where I work I am going to do some sort of theater,” Vesely said.
Certificated in acting and directing, Vesely says she has directed peers on the stage before when she was in college. However directing elementary level students, Vesely says, brings a different type of satisfaction.
“Some of them have some experience and some have absolutely none,” Vesely said. “...it is a challenge teaching little kids, for sure. But it is really fun because they get so into it and they are so expressive.”
In a time when arts programs like theater are the first on the chopping block for budget cuts, Vesely says performing arts teaches kids valuable lessons about creativity, responsibility, work with other, public speaking
“There is not a life skill that theater doesn’t teach,” Vesely said. “…I love preaching about the wonders of theater, everyone should have it, and everyone should be exposed.”
Jamaica Theatre Club is performing “The Claw” this Friday at 7 p.m. and this Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at the Jamaica Elementary School gym.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.