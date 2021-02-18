Jamaica Elementary School was closed for the day on Thursday following a leak that required water to the facilities to be cut off for much of the day.
At approximately 4:45 a.m., workers with the Lake Havasu Unified School District’s maintenance department noticed the leak outside of the main building near the concession stand. Repair work took longer than expected requiring the school be closed for the day instead of just a delayed start as originally planned. The on-campus after-school program operated by the Lake Havasu City Parks and Recreation Department was also canceled for the day.
Upon visiting the site there was no major damage apparent. Maintenance Supervisor John Simpson was unavailable for comment.
Both Jamaica Elementary School and the after-school program are scheduled to resume in person classes today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.