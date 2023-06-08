James Bond, “Man of Mystery” is the theme for this year’s Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting and Celebration of Business. The event is Friday, June 16, at 6 p.m. in the Convention Center at London Bridge Resort. This event marks the end of the Chamber’s 53rd year in business. The chamber has been presenting this event in some form for more than 50 of those years.
The highlight of the “black tie affair” will be the presentation of 11 awards celebrating chamber member businesses, organizations and individuals including the Citizen of the Year, Chamber Member of the Year and the Pinnacle Award that honors the Chamber Member Business of the Year. The Citizen of the Year recipient will also be honored as the grand marshal of this fall’s London Bridge Days Parade.
