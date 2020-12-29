The Kingman JC Penney store at 3127 Stockton Hill Road is closing. The exact closing date is not yet known, but the Kingman location is one of 15 stores that will close between now and March.
“As part of our store optimization strategy that began in June with our financial restructuring, we have made the decision to close an additional 15 stores,” wrote Kristen Bennett from the JC Penney’s communications team in an email. These stores will begin liquidation sales later this month and will close to the public in mid-to-late March.
Other closures in Arizona include locations in Cottonwood, Phoenix and Tucson.
