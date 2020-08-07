The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will have at least one new member next year.
Travis Lingenfelter won a five-way race for the GOP nomination for the open Mohave County District 1 supervisor seat being vacated by Gary Watson. He will run unopposed in the Nov. 3 general election for the four-year seat.
Meanwhile, District 4 Supervisor Jean Bishop won the Republican primary election on Tuesday and will go on to face Democrat Jack Ehrhardt in November.
Bishop received 57% of the ballots cast, defeating Republican challenger Bill Andrews 3,626 to 2,625.
Ehrhardt was unopposed in the race for the Democratic nomination for the seat. He received 1,573 votes, or 97%.
“I am pleased with the preliminary election results and I appreciate the majority support that I received to continue as the District 4 Supervisor,” said Bishop, who chairs the board this year.
“I will continue working on behalf of all of our citizens to provide leadership and advocacy on critical issues ...,” she said.
The position pays a salary of $67,800 per year.
For District 1, Lingenfelter, the vice mayor of Kingman, captured 28% of the ballots cast to beat five other candidates.
Jim Hamersley finished second with 1,175 votes (23%), former supervisor Becky Foster was third with 1,044 votes (20%) and Mohave County Fairgrounds Manager Tim Woods was fourth with 895 votes (17%).
Sherri Merriwether and Gerarda G. (Gabby) Hamodey gathered 6% and 3%, respectively.
“It was a very packed field with several good candidates running strong campaigns,” Lingenfelter said. “I look forward to bringing strong vertical alignment and representation between local, county and state offices towards a strong Kingman, District 1 and County of Mohave.”
