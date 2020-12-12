Lake Havasu City has a new second-in-command.
Jeni Coke was selected as Vice Mayor unanimously by the City Council on Tuesday, taking over for fellow councilmember David Lane who had been in the position the previous two years. The Vice Mayor serves as back up to the Mayor, filling in to conduct council meetings, or attend other meetings or functions throughout the city when the Mayor is not available.
Coke joined the City Council in 2012 and previously served as Vice Mayor in 2017 under then-Mayor Mark Nexson. Coke said that she is honored to be selected as the Vice Mayor again this year.
“The position is not to be taken lightly as the duty of the Vice Mayor is to fill in for the Mayor when he is unavailable,” she said. “I love Lake Havasu City and our residents and even though the past year has been unprecedented we have and will stand together to get through this. I am thankful for our residents who have voted me into office for two terms and for our council and mayor who have the confidence in me to serve as Vice Mayor this next year.”
Lane started off the discussion during the meeting by thanking the council for selecting him for the last two years, but took himself out of the running for the position this time around.
“I truly am a big believer in change and I believe it is time for me to step aside and let someone else step up and work alongside you as the Vice Mayor,” Lane said.
Lane said he believed it was important for the next Vice Mayor to have experience on the council during times like this, before nominating Coke. Jim Dolan seconded the nomination.
