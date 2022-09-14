Personal watercraft

Competitive personal watercraft racers practice Tuesday at Body Beach for this weekend’s “Jet Jam” personal watercraft championship, which will take place this weekend at Crazy Horse Campground.

 Brandon Messick/Today’s News-Herald

The Jet Jam professional watercraft championships are expected to roar back into Lake Havasu City this week, giving professional racers one last chance to qualify before the IJSBA World Finals return to Havasu next month.

According to Jet Jam President Monte Hughes, Jet Jam finalists will go on to compete internationally at Crazy Horse Campgrounds in October. And with the world finals only a few weeks away, Hughes says international racers may begin to arrive in Havasu later this week.

