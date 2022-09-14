The Jet Jam professional watercraft championships are expected to roar back into Lake Havasu City this week, giving professional racers one last chance to qualify before the IJSBA World Finals return to Havasu next month.
According to Jet Jam President Monte Hughes, Jet Jam finalists will go on to compete internationally at Crazy Horse Campgrounds in October. And with the world finals only a few weeks away, Hughes says international racers may begin to arrive in Havasu later this week.
“We get really good reception in Lake Havasu City,” Hughes said Tuesday. “This event is so close to the world finals that we’re expecting it to bring in more people, who will stay here longer.”
Hughes has himself lived in Havasu for the past three years, and has served two as Jet Jam’s owner and president.
“I first came here to visit in the 90s,” Hughes said. “I eventually came back, and I’ve wanted to keep this sport as alive as possible here.”
And according to Hughes, professional personal watercraft racing remains a popular display for residents in the Havasu area, as thousands are expected to attend the event.
Races are scheduled to take place starting at 10 a.m. Friday, 8:45 a.m. Saturday and 8:45 a.m. Sunday. A freestyle competition is scheduled to take place at noon Saturday, and awards ceremonies are scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Saturday, and 4 p.m. Sunday.
Admission to the event is free, but parking space at the event will be limited.
For more information about Jet Jam, visit www.jetjam.racing.
