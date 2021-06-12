A Moreno Valley man died Friday after his Jet Ski exploded in Earp, California near the Parker Dam.
On Friday at 12:39 p.m., San Bernardino County Sheriff deputies responded to a call for a boating incident at River Shore Estates in Earp, California.
On arrival, medical staff from the Buckskin Fire Department and River Medical Ambulance were tending to a victim, later identified as Juan Pineda-Flores, 48, of Moreno Valley, California.
Based on witness statements, Pineda-Flores was attempting to start a Jet Ski that was still on the trailer at the launch ramp. During start up, fuel and vapors inside the hull of the Jet Ski ignited, causing it to explode. Juan was ejected from the Jet Ski into the water.
Pineda-Flores was brought onto shore and medical aid was rendered. He was later transported to the La Paz Regional Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Deputy W. Poe of the Colorado River Station, 760-326-9200. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to use the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME(27463), or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.