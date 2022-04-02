Another candidate has added their name to the ballot in the race for Lake Havasu City Council.
On Friday incumbent Councilmember Jim Dolan, who owns Campbell Cove 1-Stop, turned in the paperwork necessary to be included on the ballot in the 2022 Primary Election. Dolan’s petition includes a total of 757 signatures.
Dolan is the fifth candidate for City Council to secure their spot on the ballot with three seats up for grabs in the 2022 election. Planning and Zoning Commissioner David Diaz, Mark Curry, who works in sales at Just 4 Fun Powersports, incumbent Councilmember Michele Lin, owner of Lin’s Little China, and R. Morgan Braden, owner of Havasu Balloon Hospital, have all previously turned in their completed paperwork to the city as well.
The mayor’s office will also be up for election in the 2022 Primary. Incumbent Mayor Cal Sheehy is the only candidate who has submitted his paperwork to run for mayor, as of Friday.
Candidates for City Council and Mayor must have all their paperwork and signatures turned in to the city clerk’s office by the end of the day on Monday in order to be included on the primary ballot.
