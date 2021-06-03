Laughlin — Joan Jett and The Blackhearts will appear as specail guests during a concert with Lynyrd Skynyrd on Saturday, Oct. 2, at Laughlin’s Edgewater Casino Resort.
Also at the Edgewater, the 1970s funk band WAR will perform on Saturday, Aug. 28.
The shows are the latest additions to a star-studded concert lineup in Laughlin as the region emerges from the coronavirus pandemic.
“As we continue to announce more iconic performers to our fantastic lineup in Laughlin, we couldn’t be more excited to see the excitement of our residents and visitors who have been looking forward to this comeback of entertainment,” said Sean Hammond, general manager of Aquarius Casino Resort and Edgewater Casino Resort.
Joan Jett is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Her hits include nine Top 40 singles, including “Bad Reputation,” “I Love Rock N Roll,” “I Hate Myself For Loving You,” and “Crimson and Clover.”
WAR, a Grammy award-winning American funk band that hit the music scene in 1969, has over 50 million albums sold and a catalog of hits including “Why Can’t We Be Friends?” “Low Rider,” and “Spill the Wine.”
The two bands add to Laughlin Event Center’s and E Center’s lineup of recently announced entertainment, including:
• Little River Band on Saturday, July 31 at the E Center
• Scotty McCreery on Saturday, Aug. 7 at the E Center
• America on Saturday, Aug. 21 at the E Center
• Miranda Lambert on Saturday, Sept. 4 at the Laughlin Event Center
• Lynyrd Skynyrd and Joan Jett and The Blackhearts on Saturday, Oct. 2 at the Laughlin Event Center
• Toby Keith on Saturday, Oct. 23 at the Laughlin Event Center
• Darci Lynne on Saturday, Nov. 27 at the E Center
Tickets for Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and Lynyrd Skynyrd start at $55 and are available at LaughlinEventCenter.com.
Tickets for WAR start at 15 and can be purchased at Edgewater-Casino.com.
