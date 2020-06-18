PHOENIX — Arizona’s economy appears on the mend, at least by one indication.
New figures Thursday show the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped from 13.4% in April to just 8.9% in May.
In Mohave County, the unemployment rate dropped from 19.3% in April to 13.8% in May. In May of 2019, the unemployment rate in Mohave County was just 5.5%.
The May numbers are based on a household survey done in the second week of the month, asking people whether they are working and, if not, whether they are looking for work. That meant the week starting with May 11, a Monday.
But that also was the first day that Gov. Doug Ducey agreed to allow restaurants and bars to resume dine-in service. And the results are remarkable: Food service and drinking places added 42,700 jobs over the same time a month earlier.
The other big gainer, Walls said, was in employment in beauty salons and barbers which were major gainers over April. Here, too, timing is everything, as Ducey agreed to allow them to reopen on May 8.
Still, the Arizona economy is not where it was a year ago.
Even with the monthly gains, employment at bars and restaurants is still 18.2% less than a year ago.
And the hospitality industry -- hotels and motels -- remains crippled. It shed another 6,500 jobs in May, with year-over-year employment just 52% of what it was in 2019.
Retail trade is starting to pick up as more stores open and more people feel comfortable going shopping, adding 7,400 jobs in May. But that’s still 11,800 than last year.
One industry that appears to have been largely unaffected is construction which not only added jobs in May but with slightly more workers than the previous year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.