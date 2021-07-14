Arizona’s state primary elections are still more than a year away but the races are already getting crowded.
The competition for Lake Havasu City’s state and federal representatives has also drawn a handful of interested candidates.
The District 5 State Legislative team will have at least one new member starting in 2023 because Rep. Regina Cobb (R) will reach her term limit and cannot run again. Cobb told Today’s News-Herald on Wednesday that she does plan to run for a statewide office during the 2022 elections, but declined to confirm which office that will be until she files papers with the Arizona Secretary of State. There has been speculation that Cobb intends to run for State Treasurer, which would align with her experience as the current chair of the House Appropriations Committee.
As of Wednesday, State Sen. David Livingston (R-District 22) is the only person who has filed a statement of interest for State Treasurer.
Meanwhile, incumbent Rep. Leo Biasiucci (R) has already filed his statement of interest indicating his plans to seek a third term in the State House of Representatives. Bill Hardt (R) and 2016 candidate for Mohave County Sheriff John Gillette (R) have also both submitted their statements of interest. The Mohave Valley Daily News reported that Bullhead City Vice Mayor Steve D’Amico has also announced his plans to run for the state legislature, although he had not yet filed a statement of interest as of Wednesday afternoon according to the Secretary of State’s website.
Incumbent Sonny Borrelli (R) has already filed his statement of interest to seek reelection as District 5’s State Senator, as has Kingman resident J’amie Morgaine (D). Borrelli defeated Morgaine for the State Senate seat during the 2018 election with 75% of the vote.
Voters in Havasu may also have several choices for their national delegation during the 2022 elections. Arizona’s incumbent District 4 US Representative Paul Gosar has already filed his statement of interest to seek reelection along with potential Republican challengers Michael Rebeiro, Brandon DeHart, and Brandon Berry, and Democrats Delina DiSanto and Judy Stahl. Gosar defeated DiSanto with nearly 70% of the vote during the 2020 General Election.
Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Arizona) is also expected to seek reelection during 2022, although he has not filed a statement of interest as of Wednesday according to the Secretary of State’s website. But a total of 16 potential candidates have filed their initial paperwork – including 15 Republicans and one Democrat.
Filing a statement of interest does not guarantee that a potential candidate will appear on the ballot. A statement of interest needs to be turned in before the candidate is able to collect qualifying petition signatures for a possible nomination. Filing a nomination paper serves as the formal declaration of candidacy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.