KINGMAN – Surrounded by drawings done by his seven-year-old twins, Arizona State Representative-elect John Gillette (R-LD 5) prepares for his new role in January.

Gillette, 56, of Kingman, never expected to run for office, however he said he felt compelled to represent those Arizonans working hard but still struggling to make ends meet. He also kept his children’s futures in mind as he spent a year on the campaign trail. The Constitutional Republican spent over three decades in the military and lived all around the world before setting roots in Mohave County with his wife Jamie and their two children.

