As a veteran, father and Realtor, John Gillette of Kingman decided to shift his career to politics following the reaction to covid-19 and the 2020 election. Gillette is running for the District 5 state House of Representative seat to take a stand against government overreach in the 2022 election.
If elected, Gillette said he could contribute to the efforts of State Sen. Sonny Borrelli (R-Lake Havasu City) and State Rep. Leo Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu City) since State Rep. Regina Cobb (R-Kingman) is terming out. Gillette told attendees of the Mohave Republican Forum at the Wednesday, Nov. 10 meeting at the Golden Corral that he is a staunch conservative. He wants to work for the Republican Party only and avoid crossing the aisle or working with a Republican in Name Only (RINO).
“I will not vote with RINOs if it’s unconstitutional. Even if it’s good for the state, I can’t support it because that’s how we got to this trap to begin with,” Gillette said.
While he believes the risk of COVID-19 is real, as a father he does not agree with taking children out of schools, including his 6-year-old twins. He decided to become an activist for reopening schools and credits himself and other parents for keeping school doors open.
“We cannot shut down business, stop growth and be completely crazy for every virus or every problem that comes up,” Gillette said.
Gillette also believes lawmakers must stop local governments and health departments from implementing lockdowns. He argues each worker is essential regardless of their occupation.
Attendees of the meeting asked Gillette a variety of questions running from protecting water to housing. For water, Gillette said state representatives do not have a lot of control over water.
Cobb, whose seat Gillette is gunning for, has worked towards rural water rights and conservation during her time in the Legislature. Gillette said legislators have to work together to protect their water. However, Gillette said he is still learning about the topic and brainstorming solutions to fix state water issues.
Gillette stated that Denver, Colorado could be targeted for their water use of the Colorado River and pitched that any water running off into the ocean should be stopped.
“We have to track that water; we don’t need to feed fish in the ocean,” Gillette said.
Gillette said that he also does not want more government control over water because he argues it’s how Arizona got into the water crisis “mess.”
As a real estate agent Gillette said there is “no solution” for what can be done about affordable housing due to the changing real estate landscape and inflation. He said people can’t depend on the government for housing. Instead, he said, people need to depend on their community.
The only way housing becomes more affordable is if the economy stabilizes across the country, he claimed.
Gillette also argued developers should share the cost with the city to make sure roads and sidewalks are taken care of and properly built.
“There has to be some shared costs within the development. You have to have an infusion of money not only from this town or city, but state,” Gillette said.
When asked about impact fees, Gillette said he’s not “crazy about” high fees, but thinks the city found an agreeable amount. Gillette also said the state should be asked for help with infrastructure if money comes up short since tax dollars need to be returned to the taxpayer.
“Do it right the first time and it’ll be cheaper in the long run,” Gillette said.
