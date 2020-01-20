Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson of District 3 has requested that an updated inventory of all county buildings be conducted, and that a facilities plan be developed to meet future building needs.
The issue will be discussed during the next Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Bullhead City Municipal Building.
Johnson, who has been serving as a supervisor since 1996, said the current board has never gone over the inventory of buildings owned by the county.
“And we all could use a refresher on the county buildings and their condition,” Johnson observed.
“If they need repairs,” he continued, “we have to estimate what the cost will be. We have to keep them from falling apart.”
“We have some new buildings and some older ones,” Johnson wrote in a memo addressed to the board. “I am requesting that this board direct staff to bring back an updated list of buildings owned by the county along with their current condition. At the same time, we should also look into a facilities plan for these buildings and how they will need to be updated to meet our future necessities in this county.”
If the motion is approved, county staff will have 90 days to conduct the inventory and issue a report on their findings.
