Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson made a radio appearance this week, where he suggested possible changes to future Mohave County elections.
Johnson said in an interview on KNTR’s “Speak Out” on Monday that as many as three county elections volunteers were unable to perform their duties this year due to fears of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Their withdrawal from the election prompted a reallocation of resources from other polling locations, Johnson said, making the work of this year’s election more difficult for volunteers who remained.
“Some of them were worried about the coronavirus,” Johnson said Monday. “People might show symptoms, or might not show symptoms when they come to the polling stations and there’s nothing we can do about that. Maybe we should look at having county employees reassigned to polling places.”
The use of county resources to fill in for election volunteers could make future elections more efficient, Johnson said.
“It’s better to have county employees on staff that we can pull rather than having to look for more volunteers,” Johnson said Monday.
Despite a 60% voter turnout in Mohave County during the general election – one of the highest in Mohave County’s history – Mohave County volunteers and elections officials were among the first in Arizona to complete their count, with a final tally of ballots from Mohave County precincts finished by Nov. 13.
According to Mohave County Manager Sam Elters, Johnson’s ideas are well-intentioned — but still a few years early.
“Our county employees, who work for us on a volunteer basis, are incredibly valuable to us,” Elters said Tuesday. “I haven’t really brought it up with anyone … our elections director just finished an election. It’s going to be some time before the next. At this point we have no information on how we’ll approach it or implement any changes.”
Telephone messages for Mohave County Elections Director Allen Tempert and Supervisor Johnson were not returned as of Tuesday afternoon.
