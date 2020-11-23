KINGMAN — Supervisor Buster Johnson of District 3 will be the new chairman of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors. Supervisor Ron Gould of District 5 will be the new vice chair. The changes will be effective in January 2021.
The decision was made 5-0 at the Board of Supervisors meeting last Monday.
It started with Supervisor Hildy Angius of District 2 nominating Gould as chairman, which was seconded by Gould. But Supervisor Gary Watson of District 1 reminded the board that typically the vice chair takes over the chairmanship. He asked Johnson, the current vice chair, if he was interested in the post.
“Yes, I would take the chairmanship,” Johnson replied telephonically.
But Angius expressed bewilderment, noting Johnson hasn’t been to a board meeting in person for “many, many months,” for whatever reason,” adding quickly that’s not her business.
Johnson assured Angius that as chairman, he would attend each time in person. He also said that in 24 years, he has not missed a meeting. “As opposed to Supervisor Angius, who’s missed meetings,” Johnson said, not that he “wants to bring that up.”
A majority – Watson, Bishop, Johnson – opposed the motion Angius made. After that, Watson moved to nominate Johnson as chair and Gould as vice chair.
Angius inquired about the future of the call to the public and wanted to make sure the board will hold meetings twice a month. She said she heard Johnson speaking negatively about the call to the public and said she will not vote unless the mechanism stays in place.
She learned that both decisions are made by the board and do not depend on the chairman. The board approved the new officers 5-0.
"Johnson hasn’t been to a board meeting in person for “many, many months,” and even when he does show up his body-language proves he doesn't want to be there. Way past time for this guy to be gone.
