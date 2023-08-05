Monument plan

House Rock Valley is within the proposed Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument under consideration in northern Arizona.

 Taylor McKinnon/Center for Biological Diversity

KINGMAN — Three Arizona legislative committees will conduct a joint hearing Monday in Kingman to discuss the U.S. Department of the Interior’s proposed Baaj Nwaavjo I’Tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument.

The hearing will involve members of the Arizona Senate Committee on Natural Resources, Energy and Water, the House Committee on Natural Resources, Energy and Water and the House Committee on Land, Agriculture and Rural Affairs. The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. in the Mohave County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St. in Kingman, and is open to the public.

