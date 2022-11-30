Syndication: Arizona Republic

The Central Arizona Project Canal runs through Scottsdale, Ariz., carrying Colorado River water. active managed areas ama groundwater

 Michael Chow

Mohave County officials are now seeking an agreement to share legal fees, as the city of Yuma and two Arizona counties join an ongoing lawsuit against the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation over a transfer of Colorado River water rights to Central Arizona.

Discussion began Nov. 7 as Yuma officials joined Yuma County and La Paz County in legal action sought by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, in reference to the transfer of more than 2,000 annual acre-feet of Colorado River water rights to the community of Queen Creek. On Monday, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors will vote on whether to approve a joint representation agreement for communities opposed to that transfer.

