After a one-year hiatus, a summer tradition returned to Lake Havasu City.
A group of over 20 college students arrived in Havasu this week as one of their stops during the “Journey of Hope,” an annual cross-country cycling ride to raise funding and awareness for people with disabilities. The students are members of different chapters of the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity and attend universities throughout the country.
“This trip isn’t about cycling, this trip is about empowering and supporting those with disabilities,” said Calvin Whetstone, who is one of the cyclists and a student at Purdue University. “That’s what we’re all really here for.”
The fraternity brothers raise money and awareness through a non-profit called The Ability Experience, owned and operated by the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity. The guys are across the country south from Santa Barbara, California to Washington, DC. Another group is riding north to the nation’s capital from San Francisco. Usually, there’s three groups of fraternity brothers that finish in DC that goes through the central states, but that route was canceled this year due to the covid-19 pandemic.
“Each of us had to raise $6,500 individually,” said Rohit Naido, another cyclist and student at Purdue. “As a team, most years we raise about $600,000 total between north, south and trans run through individual fundraising. With that money, they use that to provide grants to the organizations.”
For every additional $5,000 that they raise along the route, the fraternity gets to pick a charity or organization they visited and donate a grant to them.
Last year’s “Journey of Hope” was canceled due to the pandemic, which brought disappointment among the fraternity.
“A lot of guys were already training for it,” said Logan Rogers, one of this year’s cyclists and a student at Louisiana Tech University. “We train for this a couple of months before we start, just getting on the bike and getting ready. A lot of guys were training for it last year and they didn’t get to do it.”
The cyclists arrived in Havasu on Wednesday and left in the early hours Friday for Kingman. During their first day in Havasu, the fraternity brothers spent time at the New Horizons Center, a disability service in town. The cyclists participated in karaoke with the center’s members as one of their friendship visits during their trip.
Thursday was an off day for the cyclists and they stayed at the Abundant Grace Assembly of God Church. They locally had their meals sponsored during their stay on Thursday. They ate breakfast next door at the Havasu Elks Lodge and had lunch at the Mason Lodge No. 64. They ate at In-N-Out for dinner, a meal sponsored by one of their member’s parents.
“We’re just kind of eating today. Recovering and resting,” Rogers said Thursday afternoon. “Having a little fun and tomorrow, we’re back to biking.”
For many of the cyclists, it was their first time in Havasu. As a group, they best described the city as “really cool,” “really nice,” and “hot.”
The cyclists started their cross-country journey in Santa Barbara on June 16 and are expected to arrive in Washington, DC on Aug.14. The trip is a total of 3,663 miles over 60 days with various stops in New Mexico, Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia en route to the nation’s capital. The cyclists already rode approximately 460 miles with stops in California and Arizona.
Once the cyclists reach the nation’s capital, they’re flying back to their homes.
Before arriving at Havasu, the cyclists stopped at Parker on Tuesday. They rode 110 miles from Twentynine Palms, California to Parker. Friday morning, they left for Kingman, a 60-mile ride, with five other stops planned in Arizona – Williams, the Grand Canyon, Flagstaff, Payson and Lakeside.
“When we tell people that we’re cycling across the country, it’s to raise awareness for people with disabilities,” Naido said. “We’re doing this for a purpose.”
