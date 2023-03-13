Judge agrees to deal, dismisses attempted murder charge for man who crushed victim with forklift

Edwin Colato

A man who used a large forklift to deliberately maim a co-worker in Mohave Valley has entered a plea agreement that will send him to the Arizona Department of Corrections. An attempted first-degree murder charge is dismissed in exchange for the conviction of Erwin Colato, 37, for aggravated assault.

Deputy Mohave County attorney Kenneth Sheffield said Colato argued with the victim before striking with his fists and knocking him unconscious inside a travel trailer in the 500 block of A street on July 21, 2022. Sheffield said Colato dragged the man by the legs out of the trailer and into a garage where he placed him on plywood on the floor.

