A Lake Havasu City man accused of child sex charges will be permitted to travel to Mexico on business this month, after a decision by a Mohave Superior Court Judge.
Neal D. Ferrara, 23, remains free from custody on $25,000 bond as he awaits trial on charges of sexual conduct with a minor. Ferrara’s attorneys filed a motion earlier this year to allow Ferrara to leave the country for work-related purposes - A motion that was approved on Wednesday by Mohave Superior Judge Billy Sipe.
Lake Havasu City Police officers arrested Ferrara on Oct. 21, after receiving reports that Ferrara may have engaged in sexual intercourse with a minor at a Dover Avenue address on Oct. 7. Ferrara is expected to travel to Cabo San Lucas from June 13 through June 20 for employment-related purposes, according to court documents.
His next scheduled court appearance will take place June 13, which Ferrara is expected to attend remotely.
