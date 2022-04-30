A Lake Havasu City man accused of fathering a child with a 14-year-old victim is now scheduled to stand trial in November. And this week, a Mohave Superior Court judge has permitted prosecutors to discuss details of a prior conviction on similar charges as they build their case against the defendant.
Terry L. Fichtelman, 63, was charged last year with felony counts of sexual conduct with a minor younger than 15, after a paternity test allegedly showed that Fichtelman fathered the victim’s child. The offense is reported to have occurred between October 2017 and January 2018, when the victim and her mother both lived in the same housing lot as Fichtelman, on the 4000 block of East Blue Canyon Road. The victim was 14 years old when the child was conceived.
Fichtelman was previously arrested in 1990, in an allegedly similar incident. That case was reported in Riverside County, California, after Fichtelman maintained a sexual relationship with an 11-year-old child who was fostered in the care of Fichtelman and his then-wife. That relationship also resulted in pregnancy, according to court records, and the victim was ordered by the state of California to have an abortion when the father’s identity was discovered.
More than three decades ago, Fichtelman was convicted on more than 100 counts of lewd and lascivious behavior with a minor, for which he was sentenced to 38 years in prison. Fichtelman was released from custody in 2010 on parole.
On Friday, Mohave Superior Court Judge Douglas Camacho ruled over a hearing on whether to allow Fichtelman’s prior conviction to be used in prosecutors’ argument at his trial later this year.
The victim from Fichtelman’s prior conviction, who would now be about 43 years old, testified at that hearing. Due to the nature of the offense, she will not be identified by Today’s News-Herald.
Anza, California
About 40 miles south of Palm Springs, the census-designated community of Anza, California, today has a population of about 3,000. It was in the burgeoning Riverside County community that the victim and her siblings came into Fichtelman’s care.
“I was around ten, going on eleven,” the victim from his 1990 case told the court on Friday. “I was in foster care with Terry Fichtelman and his wife … my sister and brother were also removed from home and placed into the foster home with Terry and (his wife). I didn’t feel uncomfortable around either of them, at first.”
The victim told Deputy Mohave County Attorney James Schopman that she was raped by the defendant several months after she moved into their home. During the first incident, she described being awoken by Fichtelman, who she said began to touch her inappropriately. Fichtelman’s behavior allegedly progressed to intercourse with the victim.
Control
“I felt like I had no control,” the victim said. “It felt like I was being taken advantage of. (Fichtelman) threatened that my brother and sister would be removed from their home and that we would be separated if I told anyone. I became pregnant, and that started the investigation.”
The victim testified on Friday that Fichtelman, who would have been about 30 at the time, told the victim that he wanted to be together as a couple.
“At the time, I was confused,” the victim said. “I thought I loved him. He told me to say I came on to him, so he wouldn’t get in trouble. He told me to accuse a friend’s brother of the pregnancy … and I falsely accused a young teenager of getting me pregnant.”
Fichtelman’s alleged involvement was ultimately discovered by Riverside County investigators, and Fichtelman was arrested for the offense. When questioned, Fichtelman ultimately confessed to about 100 incidents in which he may have inappropriately touched or had sex with the victim. According to the victim’s testimony this week, the actual number may have been closer to 30 incidents.
“My siblings were removed from his home eventually,” the victim said. “I saw him once … he located me at the foster home I was placed in after his arrest. He found me … I didn’t speak to him, but I remember him being outside in front of the home, in his car. After he was sent to prison, I got an automated phone call from the prison that stated it was him. It wasn’t accepted. I would have been 13 or 14 years old at the time.”
The victim said she has been in and out of therapy ever since, beginning after her pregnancy and most recently for treatment of depression. She said it was those therapy sessions that ultimately led her to contact Mohave County prosecutors in Fichtelman’s more recent arrest.
“I was talking to my therapist, and I mentioned his name,” the victim said. “Something told me to look up his name, and I saw the article in the newspaper of him being accused in (last year’s) incident … I asked to speak to the (prosecutor) who was handling the case, get more information, and see where I could help. I wanted to make (Schoppman) aware that there was another victim.”
The smoking gun
Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Fichtelman last June, when the results of a paternity test allegedly showed him to have fathered a child with the most recent victim.
As with the victim in Fichtelman’s 1990 case, the current alleged victim initially denied the accusation against Fichtelman, according to court documents. But in a publicly available letter to Camacho in December, the victim appeared to acknowledge Fichtelman as the father of her child in December, and pleaded for leniency on his behalf.
Mohave County Sheriff’s Detective William Dixon testified on Friday. Dixon was directly involved in the investigation, and has served for about five years with the agency’s detective bureau.
According to Dixon’s testimony, the current alleged victim told others that Fichtelman had sexually assaulted her in 2019. When that statement was reported to law enforcement, however, the victim allegedly denied it. When Dixon later learned of the paternity test and confronted Fichtelman and the victim, Dixon says that both denied Fichtelman was the child’s father.
The paternity test, however, was later reportedly followed by a DNA test. The results, Dixon said, were conclusive.
“Terry Fichtelman is 10 trillion times more likely to be the father than any other person,” Dixon said.
According to court records, Fichtelman is listed as the father of the victim’s child on the child’s birth certificate, which was issued in January 2022.
Rule 404
Since last year, prosecutors have sought to use details of Fichtelman’s California conviction at Fichtelman’s pending trial in Arizona. But a sticking point in their efforts came in the form of Arizona Judicial Rule 404, which prohibits the use of character evidence against a defendant (such a prior conviction) unless evidence of an aberrant sexual propensity can be established.
Character evidence may be used in cases of sexual misconduct if prosecutors can show the court that a defendant shows an aberrant or sexually deviant character trait that may give them a propensity to commit the crime of which he or she has been accused.
The evidentiary value of Fichtelman’s previous conviction must not be outweighed by the danger of unfair prejudice, or confusion of the issues of his current case, under Rule 404.
On Friday, Camacho was also required to weigh the remoteness of the prior offense, the strength of evidence that Fichtelman committed the prior offense and surrounding circumstances in both alleged offenses.
In April, court psychologist Nicole Pondell, of Phoenix, submitted a report that appeared to establish that both cases showed a possible pattern of abuse by Fichtelman. That report was compiled only for the purposes of Friday’s Rule 404 hearing, and will not be presented to jurors at Fichtelman’s trial.
Pondell also testified at that hearing.
The argument: A sum of its parts
According to Pondell’s report to the court, both Fichtelman’s 2021 case and his 1990 California case - and the victims involved - shared enough characteristics to overcome the threshold of Rule 404 in presenting details of Fichtelman’s prior conviction this year before a jury of his peers.
Pondell is a forensic psychologist who has specialized in child sex crimes and their possible perpetrators since 2011.
According to Pondell, Fichtelman maintained a position of power or trust in the lives of his victims. Both may have been vulnerable, lacking emotional and mental maturity, and both were minors younger than 15. In both cases, Pondell said Fichtelman acted in secret. How frequent those incidents may have been, beyond his conviction more than three decades ago and his most recent arrest, she was unable to determine.
Pondell was provided with records by Mohave County prosecutors regarding disclosures in the case, she said on Friday. Those records were compiled by local law enforcement, the Arizona Department of Public Safety, birth certificates of the alleged victim and her child, and the prosecutor’s motion to admit 404 evidence.
“I was not given the opportunity to interview (Fichtelman),” Pondell said. “Based on the collateral data and nothing else … both victims were 11 to 14 years old. He held a position of power, authority or trust. And there was child molestation behavior. Those were the similarities I saw. He committed the same behavior with both females which resulted in their pregnancy.”
Argument
McPhillips, who is himself a former Mohave County prosecutor, argued against the admission of information about Fichtelman’s prior criminal case at his pending trial.
According to McPhillips, counts against Fichtelman in his 1990 case appeared to repeat themselves in court documents - 100 counts of lewd and lascivious conduct with a minor, each citation identical, and each describing identical incidents. As such, McPhillips indicated that it was impossible to know how many of those counts Fichtelman may actually have been guilty of.
“My concern is that if a jury hears that he has ‘100 convictions’, they’re going to stop thinking about THIS case. If he’s been convicted before, they’ll stop considering the evidence in THIS case. When (the previous victim) comes in and testifies, it’s going to be for the jury to decide if she’s telling the truth. If a jury decides that a previous court already made that determination … I think it’s inappropriate to hear about his prior conviction at all.”
McPhillips also contested dissimilarities in the prior victim’s testimony, compared to testimony given when she was a child. According to McPhillips, the passing of 30 years may have taken its toll on the victim’s testimony. And those three decades have already made the incidents remote enough to fall within the bounds of Rule 404.
“If we give this information to the jury, they will stop thinking about what happened in THIS case,” McPhillips said. “They will simply hit the ‘guilty’ box. We all know how powerful this evidence is … they’ll say that if he did it before, he must have done it again.”
Decision
On Friday, Camacho ruled that Fichtelman’s prior felony conviction would be permitted as evidence by prosecutors at his pending trial. But there would be limitations.
“The state may use evidence from (the prior victim) in Fichtelman’s California case,” Camacho said. “The state may present evidence that a conviction took place. The state may present a copy of a conviction to the jury, if that conviction can be redacted so that it is not shown that he was implicated in 100 convictions. If the state can’t redact that conviction, then they can’t present it to a jury.”
Camacho said attorneys may confer to determine how Fichtelman’s prior conviction paperwork may be presented in court.
However, Camacho also appeared to have concerns about what upheaval - if not complete confusion of the present issue - may result if it were learned by jurors that the victim in Fichtelman’s case was ordered to have an abortion by the state of California, after the identity of the child’s father was discovered.
“Neither party can present evidence that (the prior victim) conceived a child or had an abortion,” Camacho ruled. “I don’t think it’s relevant to the present case, and may confuse the issue.”
A matter of privacy
Camacho also considered on Friday an emergency motion filed by McPhillips to seal Pondell’s 404 supplementary report. The findings of that report were made public earlier this month, and published in an April 11 story by Today’s News-Herald.
McPhillips argued in his motion that the document, which was not intended for presentation at Fichtelman’s trial, should not have been made publicly available due to sensitive case information within.
“This is something that should not be consumed by the public, nor should the public be able to look it up or see it,” McPhillips said. “The E-filing system is new … we used to file things with human clerks, and say that we want those documents sealed by the court, and have a request put in. You would know that it would go from a human clerk to a human court assistant to a human judge’s hand.”
Schoppman did not believe that any ethical rules were violated in making the report public - according to statements by Schoppman at Friday’s hearing, filing those records is a matter of course in many Rule 404 evidentiary hearings.
While Camacho did not believe Schoppman acted inappropriately, however, the privacy of the victims in Fichtelman’s 1990 and 2021 cases outweighed the public’s desire for information.
“I’m more concerned about whether the victims’ information might be something the public would be able to get access to, more than whether it would be something that would affect public opinion about this report,” Camacho said. “In order to protect the privacy of the victim in both cases, I will order that the report itself be (restricted). If there wasn’t private information about the victims in this case, I would not have (restricted) it. But I think it’s very important that the victims have their private information sealed in this case.”
Camacho adjourned the hearing at about 4:30 p.m. with one final statement.
“Because of the nature of this case, and the serious nature of the charges, I am not anticipating any other cases having priority over this one on Nov. 14,” Camacho told Schoppman and McPhillips. “I would suggest that you be ready for trial on that date.”
